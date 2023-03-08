https://sputniknews.com/20230308/back-to-trump-era-border-policies-us-may-nab-migrant-families-over-illegal-crossings-1108182589.html

Back to Trump-Era Border Policies? US May Nab Migrant Families Over Illegal Crossings

Back to Trump-Era Border Policies? US May Nab Migrant Families Over Illegal Crossings

Despite desperate attempts by the Biden administration to tackle soaring US southern border encounters, the migration crisis in the country shows no sign of ceasing.

2023-03-08T14:02+0000

2023-03-08T14:02+0000

2023-03-08T14:02+0000

americas

us

mexico

border

donald trump

joe biden

migrants

policy

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e7/03/08/1108183268_0:160:3073:1888_1920x0_80_0_0_65297c7aa2dc9624ea1b71c7700d4051.jpg

Washington mulls detaining migrant families who cross into the US illegally, in what is seen as a return to Trump-era border policies aimed at tackling refugee flows, an American media outlet has reported.The officials claimed that detaining migrants for short periods of time, perhaps just a few days, is one of several ideas under discussion, with a final decision yet to be announced.White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre, however, declined to comment on “rumors” that the family detention policy was under consideration. “I’m not saying that it is, I’m not saying that it’s not,” she said, refusing to elaborate on President Joe Biden’s stance on the matter.She spoke as Bennie Thompson, the ranking member on the House Homeland Security Committee, said that he is “alarmed by news reports that the [Biden] administration is considering reinstating family detention policies.”This came after the Biden administration last month announced a crackdown on those seeking asylum after unlawfully entering the US, a new rule that is set to come into force on May 11. The rule stipulates the rapid deportation of anyone who had not first applied for asylum en route to the US.Immigration rights groups were quick to condemn the measure, which they said runs counter to the “humane immigration system” that the 46th US president promised while campaigning for the White House.As a presidential candidate, Biden in particular campaigned against family detention under the Trump administration.Republican Governor of Texas Greg Abbott has, meanwhile, accused Biden of failing to enforce immigration laws."You have violated your constitutional obligation to defend the States against [migrant] invasion through faithful execution of federal laws," Abbott wrote in a letter, which POTUS received upon his arrival at the US-Mexico border in January, his first visit to the area since becoming president two years ago.US in Grip of Migration Crisis Right after entering office in early 2021, Biden was adamant about undoing many of Trump's immigration policies, purportedly to offer increased protection and care for asylum seekers and migrants. Such an approach, however, finally turned the US-Mexico border into a festering crisis.According to Customs and Border Protection (CBP) data, the number of total encounters with illegals at the border during the 2022 fiscal year reached a whopping 2,378,944, while in 2021 it was 1,734,686. For comparison's sake, under then-President Donald Trump the figure stood at 458,088 in 2020 and 977,509 in 2019.Republicans have repeatedly slammed Biden for the border chaos, and denounced the current administration’s “open border policies” along with the scrapping of a number of the restrictive measures against illegal migrants that were in place under Trump.Despite dogged insistence that he would undo "everything former President Donald Trump had done" regarding immigration, Biden has been forced to reinstate the 45th president's Remain In Mexico program. POTUS also upheld a policy known as Title 42, used during the pandemic to preemptively remove migrants found at the border after a federal judge in Louisiana blocked the Biden administration from ditching the COVID-19-era health order.

https://sputniknews.com/20230110/whats-behind-bidens-sudden-interest-in-the-long-term-us-border-crisis-1106205695.html

americas

mexico

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2023

Oleg Burunov https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/09/0b/1080424846_0:0:2048:2048_100x100_80_0_0_3d7b461f8a98586fa3fe739930816aea.jpg

Oleg Burunov https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/09/0b/1080424846_0:0:2048:2048_100x100_80_0_0_3d7b461f8a98586fa3fe739930816aea.jpg

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Oleg Burunov https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/09/0b/1080424846_0:0:2048:2048_100x100_80_0_0_3d7b461f8a98586fa3fe739930816aea.jpg

us migration crisis, reports about biden administration's return to trump-era migration policies, biden administration's plan to detain migrant families over illegal crossings