https://sputniknews.com/20220322/kamala-harris-significance-of-passage-of-time-speech-sparks-call-for-her-to-be-hidden-from-public-1094086239.html

Kamala Harris’ ‘Significance of Passage of Time’ Speech Sparks Call for Her to Be Hidden From Public

Kamala Harris’ ‘Significance of Passage of Time’ Speech Sparks Call for Her to Be Hidden From Public

The vice president is no stranger to awkward and embarrassing remarks, with examples ranging from her word salad of a speech to the Munich Security Conference... 22.03.2022, Sputnik International

2022-03-22T12:20+0000

2022-03-22T12:20+0000

2022-03-22T12:43+0000

kamala harris

time

passage

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/0c/12/1091634233_0:320:3072:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_360d50562bea33971d3448e0c4f641f2.jpg

Vice President Kamala Harris has become the subject of renewed scrutiny over her bizarre and cringeworthy comments at an event on the need to provide high-speed Internet to rural America.Speaking in Sunset, Louisiana on Monday, Harris mentioned “the significance of the passage of time” four times in the space of thirty seconds.Harris’ comments immediately went viral, amassing over 4.5 million views on a GOP-affiliated Twitter account and tens of thousands more on others. Sensing red meat, Republicans had a field day attacking Harris in a series of sarcastic ways.Former Republican House speaker Newt Gingrich suggested Harris’ appearances in public were a “strong reason” to pray for President Biden’s health, given that she’s just one heartbeat away from the presidency. “She’s not only totally incoherent – you know, he may or may not have cognitive decline problems at this age, but at her age, she’s just dumb”, Gingrich said.The politician suggested that Harris should be barred from trips abroad, and that she should consider “never leaving the Naval Observatory” – her formal vice presidential residence, to avoid embarrassing the administration.Former Republican Senate aide Matt Whitlock compared Harris’ performance to HBO’s political cringe comedy show VEEP, suggesting that her comments were “the most VEEP thing we’ve seen in at least a few weeks” and tweeting a clip of the vice president’s comments overlaid with the show’s credits.“Is she actually drunk?” one podcaster asked. “Kamala Harris Fact: The Passage of Time is Slower When You’re High”, another joker quipped.The Louisiana speech isn’t the first time that Harris has been called out for her awkward, rambling and incoherent remarks. Last week, she raised eyebrows after laughing uncontrollably at a press conference with the Polish president after being asked a question about the crisis in Ukraine. Before that, when asked to break down the crisis in simple terms on an Atlanta radio show, Harris used her von Clausewitzian wit to explain that “Ukraine is a country in Europe” that “exists next to another country called Russia. Russia is a bigger country. Russia is a powerful country. Russia decided to invade a smaller country called Ukraine so basically that’s wrong”.Harris’ gaffes, goofs, and slips have become so commonplace that entire compilations have been created online.The vice president’s approval rating dropped to a historically unprecedented low of 28 percent in November, behind even that of Dan Quayle and Dick Cheney at their lowest points. Harris has accused the media and Republicans of treating her with excessive scrutiny because of her race and gender.Biden selected Harris as his running mate in August 2020. Harris herself dropped out of the campaign in December 2019, before any primaries or caucuses were held, and received zero delegates for the Democratic nomination.

https://sputniknews.com/20220317/another-one-hits-the-dust-one-of-kamala-harris-longest-serving-aides-reportedly-quitting-1093945878.html

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2022

Ilya Tsukanov

Ilya Tsukanov

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Ilya Tsukanov

kamala harris, time, passage