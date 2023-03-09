https://sputniknews.com/20230309/dprk-test-fires-short-range-ballistic-missile-into-sea-near-china-ahead-of-big-us-south-korea-1108224998.html

DPRK Test-Fires Short-Range Ballistic Missile Into Sea Near China Ahead of Big US-South Korea Drills

DPRK Test-Fires Short-Range Ballistic Missile Into Sea Near China Ahead of Big US-South Korea Drills

The South Korean military leadership told the press late on Thursday that a projectile had been detected flying into the Yellow Sea from Nampo in the Democratic People’s Republic of Korea (DPRK), which was later identified as a short-range ballistic missile (SRBM) of unknown type.

2023-03-09T16:24+0000

2023-03-09T16:24+0000

2023-03-09T16:24+0000

dprk

south korea

ballistic missile

war games

military

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/01/11/1092328447_0:0:700:395_1920x0_80_0_0_02c35d3e96b15452cddeaff1cfe4bcfb.png

The South Korean military leadership told the press late on Thursday that a projectile had been detected flying into the Yellow Sea from Nampo in the Democratic People’s Republic of Korea (DPRK), which was later identified as a short-range ballistic missile (SRBM) of unknown type. They added that more might have been fired, but were unsure.The Korean People's Army (KPA) has developed a variety of SRBMs in recent years in response to the arrival of new US air defense systems in South Korea, where Washington maintains a garrison of 28,000 troops. The missiles have a depressed trajectory designed to evade those air defenses, and are believed to only carry conventional warheads, as it’s unclear if the DPRK has mastered miniaturization of nuclear warheads.Pyongyang often times its missile tests to coincide with US-South Korea military exercises, which it strongly protests as threatening the fragile ceasefire that has existed since 1953. The two sides never signed a permanent peace treaty ending the civil war that started in 1950, and the US-South Korea drills often rehearse strikes against the North.A set of massive war games named Freedom Shield and Warrior Shield, involving thousands of US and South Korean troops, are also set to kick off next week.On Tuesday, the US conducted its first static test of the LGM-35A Sentinel, an intercontinental ballistic missile (ICBM) that will one day replace the Minuteman III as the US’ primary silo-based nuclear weapons platform. Such missiles are based in the US, though, not abroad.

https://sputniknews.com/20230223/north-korea-test-fired-four-cruise-missile-in-latest-show-of-war-posture-1107752049.html

south korea

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2023

Fantine Gardinier

Fantine Gardinier

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Fantine Gardinier

dprk test-fires short-range ballistic missile, dprk test-fires short-range ballistic missile into yellow sea, us-south korea drills