International
- Sputnik International, 1920, 24.01.2023
Asia
Find top stories and features from Asia and the Pacific region. Keep updated on major political stories and analyses from Asia and the Pacific. All you want to know about China, Japan, North and South Korea, India and Pakistan, Southeast Asia and Oceania.
https://sputniknews.com/20230223/north-korea-test-fired-four-cruise-missile-in-latest-show-of-war-posture-1107752049.html
North Korea Test-Fired Four Cruise Missiles in Latest Show of 'War Posture'
North Korea Test-Fired Four Cruise Missiles in Latest Show of 'War Posture'
The Democratic People's Republic of Korea (DPRK) broke a several-year calm period last September when it began a slew of new missile tests it said were in... 23.02.2023, Sputnik International
2023-02-23T21:45+0000
2023-02-23T22:00+0000
asia
north korea
test firing
cruise missile
drill
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/0b/02/1102940116_0:0:3073:1728_1920x0_80_0_0_650314e608cde5fe85da7b3cabc45fa2.jpg
According to reports in North Korean media on Friday morning, the Korean People's Army test-fired four "Hwasal-2 strategic cruise missiles" from the northeastern city of Kim Chaek towards the Sea of Japan, called the East Sea in Korea."The four strategic cruise missiles precisely hit the preset target on the East Sea of Korea after traveling the 2,000 kilometer-long elliptical and eight-shaped flight orbits for 10,208 seconds to 10,224 seconds," the report said. "The drill clearly demonstrated once again the war posture of the DPRK nuclear combat force bolstering up in every way its deadly nuclear counterattack capability against the hostile forces."As is often the case with North Korean weapons tests, Friday's announcement coincided with tabletop war games hosted by the Pentagon involving US and South Korean forces. The US has kept more than 28,000 troops in South Korea since the 1950-53 war ended in a ceasefire instead of a permanent peace treaty, and South Korean forces are legally obligated to fall under American command in case the war becomes hot once again.Pyongyang says it needs its strategic weapons, which include intercontinental ballistic missiles (ICBMs) and nuclear weapons, to guarantee its safety in lieu of a permanent peace treaty and the withdrawal of US forces from the South.After a brief rapprochement in 2018 and 2019, attempts at reaching a peace accord fell apart after the US refused to lower economic sanctions against the DPRK in response to major steps taken by the North toward ending its nuclear program, and the North refused to go any further without reciprocation from Washington. Relations have continued to cool ever since, with the US and South Korea resuming their rehearsals of an attack on the North and the North resuming its weapons tests, although it has kept to the 2017 self-imposed moratorium on nuclear tests.MORE DETAILS TO COME.
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2023
Fantine Gardinier
Fantine Gardinier
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/0b/02/1102940116_148:0:2879:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_dc8e5129d6406b942090904ca2f3388a.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
north korea, cruise missiles, test-fire
north korea, cruise missiles, test-fire

North Korea Test-Fired Four Cruise Missiles in Latest Show of 'War Posture'

21:45 GMT 23.02.2023 (Updated: 22:00 GMT 23.02.2023)
© AP Photo / Ahn Young-joonA TV screen shows a file image of North Korea's missile launch during a news program at the Seoul Railway Station in Seoul, South Korea, Wednesday, Nov. 2, 2022. South Korea says it has issued an air raid alert for residents on an island off its eastern coast after North Korea fired a few missiles toward the sea
A TV screen shows a file image of North Korea's missile launch during a news program at the Seoul Railway Station in Seoul, South Korea, Wednesday, Nov. 2, 2022. South Korea says it has issued an air raid alert for residents on an island off its eastern coast after North Korea fired a few missiles toward the sea - Sputnik International, 1920, 23.02.2023
© AP Photo / Ahn Young-joon
Subscribe
International
India
Africa
Fantine Gardinier
All materials
Being updated
The Democratic People's Republic of Korea (DPRK) broke a several-year calm period last September when it began a slew of new missile tests it said were in response to provocative war games carried out by Japan, South Korea, and the United States. The latter two have remained in a legal state of war with the DPRK since 1950.
According to reports in North Korean media on Friday morning, the Korean People's Army test-fired four "Hwasal-2 strategic cruise missiles" from the northeastern city of Kim Chaek towards the Sea of Japan, called the East Sea in Korea.
"The four strategic cruise missiles precisely hit the preset target on the East Sea of Korea after traveling the 2,000 kilometer-long elliptical and eight-shaped flight orbits for 10,208 seconds to 10,224 seconds," the report said.
"The drill clearly demonstrated once again the war posture of the DPRK nuclear combat force bolstering up in every way its deadly nuclear counterattack capability against the hostile forces."
As is often the case with North Korean weapons tests, Friday's announcement coincided with tabletop war games hosted by the Pentagon involving US and South Korean forces. The US has kept more than 28,000 troops in South Korea since the 1950-53 war ended in a ceasefire instead of a permanent peace treaty, and South Korean forces are legally obligated to fall under American command in case the war becomes hot once again.
Pyongyang says it needs its strategic weapons, which include intercontinental ballistic missiles (ICBMs) and nuclear weapons, to guarantee its safety in lieu of a permanent peace treaty and the withdrawal of US forces from the South.
After a brief rapprochement in 2018 and 2019, attempts at reaching a peace accord fell apart after the US refused to lower economic sanctions against the DPRK in response to major steps taken by the North toward ending its nuclear program, and the North refused to go any further without reciprocation from Washington. Relations have continued to cool ever since, with the US and South Korea resuming their rehearsals of an attack on the North and the North resuming its weapons tests, although it has kept to the 2017 self-imposed moratorium on nuclear tests.
MORE DETAILS TO COME.
World
Americas
Russia
Economy
Military
Science & Tech
Radio
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
App StoreGoogle play
© 2023 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала