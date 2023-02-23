https://sputniknews.com/20230223/north-korea-test-fired-four-cruise-missile-in-latest-show-of-war-posture-1107752049.html

North Korea Test-Fired Four Cruise Missiles in Latest Show of 'War Posture'

North Korea Test-Fired Four Cruise Missiles in Latest Show of 'War Posture'

The Democratic People's Republic of Korea (DPRK) broke a several-year calm period last September when it began a slew of new missile tests it said were in... 23.02.2023, Sputnik International

According to reports in North Korean media on Friday morning, the Korean People's Army test-fired four "Hwasal-2 strategic cruise missiles" from the northeastern city of Kim Chaek towards the Sea of Japan, called the East Sea in Korea."The four strategic cruise missiles precisely hit the preset target on the East Sea of Korea after traveling the 2,000 kilometer-long elliptical and eight-shaped flight orbits for 10,208 seconds to 10,224 seconds," the report said. "The drill clearly demonstrated once again the war posture of the DPRK nuclear combat force bolstering up in every way its deadly nuclear counterattack capability against the hostile forces."As is often the case with North Korean weapons tests, Friday's announcement coincided with tabletop war games hosted by the Pentagon involving US and South Korean forces. The US has kept more than 28,000 troops in South Korea since the 1950-53 war ended in a ceasefire instead of a permanent peace treaty, and South Korean forces are legally obligated to fall under American command in case the war becomes hot once again.Pyongyang says it needs its strategic weapons, which include intercontinental ballistic missiles (ICBMs) and nuclear weapons, to guarantee its safety in lieu of a permanent peace treaty and the withdrawal of US forces from the South.After a brief rapprochement in 2018 and 2019, attempts at reaching a peace accord fell apart after the US refused to lower economic sanctions against the DPRK in response to major steps taken by the North toward ending its nuclear program, and the North refused to go any further without reciprocation from Washington. Relations have continued to cool ever since, with the US and South Korea resuming their rehearsals of an attack on the North and the North resuming its weapons tests, although it has kept to the 2017 self-imposed moratorium on nuclear tests.MORE DETAILS TO COME.

