North Korea Announces Successful Test of Two Long-Range Cruise Missiles

According to the Korean Central News Agency (KCNA), the test involved two long-range cruise missiles that flew for "10,234 seconds [170.6 minutes] along an oval and pattern-8 flight orbits in the sky above the West Sea of Korea and clearly hit the target 2,000 km away.”It added that the tests were done to enhance the "combat efficiency and might" of the country’s missile program.Pyongyang has carried out seven other rounds of missile tests in the last two weeks, most of which involved ballistic missiles. The socialist state said it was going through a series of nuclear alert drills in response to joint drills by the United States and South Korea that rehearsed an armed confrontation with the DPRK.The US has protested that the DPRK’s missile tests are provocative and destabilizing, as are its entire ballistic missile and nuclear weapons programs. Pyongyang says it needs such weapons to guarantee its safety from US attack in the absence of a permanent peace on the Korean peninsula.Unlike ballistic missiles, the United Nations has not sanctioned the DPRK for developing cruise missiles.

