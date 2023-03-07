https://sputniknews.com/20230307/kims-sister-pyongyang-to-view-us-attempt-to-shoot-down-north-korean-missiles-as-declaration-of-war-1108144336.html

Kim's Sister: Pyongyang to View US Attempt to Shoot Down North Korean Missiles as Declaration of War

North Korea will consider any potential military response by the United States to Pyongyang's strategic tests a declaration of war, Kim Yo-jong, the deputy head of the North Korean Workers Party Central Committee and the sister of North Korean leader Kim Jong-un, said on Monday.

Kim Yo-jong issued the warning in response to South Korean reports citing the US Commander in the Indo-Pacific Region as saying on February 24 that if North Korea launched a ballistic missile towards the Pacific Ocean, it would be immediately shot down. The sister of the North Korean leader said that it was interesting and inappropriate to hear the condemnation from the US, which itself often conducts weapons tests.The North Korean Foreign Ministry also thinks that the joint military exercises of the US and South Korea escalate the situation on the Korean peninsula. "The threat of nuclear war on the Korean peninsula becomes real due to the irresponsible actions of the US and South Korea," Pyongyang stated. On February 22, the US, South Korea and Japan conducted joint exercises on missile defense in the Sea of Japan, with US strategic bombers also taking part in the joint exercises of the US and South Korea in February.

