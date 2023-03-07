US Conducts Static Fire Test of LGM-35A Sentinel ICBM
© AP Photo / J.T. ArmstrongThis image taken with a slow shutter speed on Oct. 2, 2019, and provided by the U.S. Air Force shows an unarmed Minuteman 3 intercontinental ballistic missile test launch at Vandenberg Air Force Base, Calif. The Pentagon has raised to $95.8 billion the estimated cost of fielding a new fleet of land-based nuclear missiles to replace the Minuteman 3
© AP Photo / J.T. Armstrong
WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - The United States conducted its first full-scale static fire test of the Sentinel stage-one solid rocket motor at Northrop Grumman’s test facility in Promontory, Utah, the Air Force said in a statement on Tuesday.
"The @usairforce Nuclear Weapons Center & @northropgrumman conducted a static fire test earlier this month of the LGM-35A Sentinel #ICBM, set to replace the Minuteman III as the land based and most responsive leg of the US Nuclear Triad," Air Force Global Strike Command said via Twitter.
The LGM-35 Sentinel is a future US land-based intercontinental ballistic missile system, which is currently in the early stages of development. The Minuteman III program started at the height of the Cold War and this weapon has been in service since the 1970s.