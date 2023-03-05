https://sputniknews.com/20230305/north-korea-urging-un-to-demand-halt-to-us-south-korean-military-drills-1108026633.html
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The North Korean Foreign Ministry has called on the United Nations to demand that the United States and South Korea stop their joint military exercises that are escalating tensions on the Korean peninsula.
"The UN and the international community should strongly urge the US and South Korea to immediately stop their provocative statements and joint military exercises, which are extremely exacerbating the situation on the Korean Peninsula and are irresponsibly raising the level of confrontation," North Korean Vice Foreign Minister for International Bodies Kim Son Gyong said in a statement, quoted by the Korean Central News Agency (KCNA) on Sunday.
At the end of February, Kim Son Gyong condemned a statement made by UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres in which he urged Pyongyang to refrain from "provocative actions" on the Korean Peninsula amid recent missile launches.