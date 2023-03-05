https://sputniknews.com/20230305/south-africas-ramaphosa-to-announce-cabinet-reshuffle-on-monday-1108071077.html
South Africa's Ramaphosa to Announce Cabinet Reshuffle on Monday
South Africa's Ramaphosa to Announce Cabinet Reshuffle on Monday
South Africa's President Cyril Ramaphosa will announce his cabinet reshuffle on Monday, his spokesperson Vincent Magwenya has told press.
2023-03-05T15:30+0000
2023-03-05T15:30+0000
2023-03-05T15:30+0000
africa
southern africa
south africa
ramaphosa
cyril ramaphosa
reshuffle
cabinet reshuffle
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/0a/03/1101455963_0:0:3071:1728_1920x0_80_0_0_c77671ff29d9a6988c82d4c17c54d4a4.jpg
South Africa's President Cyril Ramaphosa will announce a cabinet reshuffle on Monday, his spokesperson Vincent Magwenya has told press.As Ramaphsoa began his second term as president of the ruling African National Congress in December 2022, which will last until 2024, the country has been waiting for changes in his cabinet.The president is expected to name new transport, electricity, and public service and administration ministers as well as a new deputy president after David Mabuza's resignation was announced March 1.A number of his allies already occupy senior positions in the party, thus making their inclusion in the cabinet more probable.For instance, the head of the infrastructure office in the presidency Kgosientsho Ramokgopa has been chosen as a candidate for the electricity minister office.Since 2020, Ramaphosa had been facing a corruption scandal when former South African State Security Agency chief Arthur Fraser accused him of $4 million theft, which led to numerous calls for the president to resign.In particular, Ramaphosa was accused of money-laundering and bribe taking. However, South Africa's president stated that he had informed police of the crime at the time and insisted that the reason for the accusation was "dirty politics." Eventually, Ramaphosa's impeachment did not pass, as the majority of the parliament members voted against it.
https://sputniknews.com/20230305/african-solutions-to-african-problems-ramaphosa-says-1108056718.html
africa
southern africa
south africa
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
2023
News
en_EN
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/0a/03/1101455963_116:0:2847:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_7b5ffd3a1329b2b3eb40a60953a68889.jpg
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
cyril ramaphosa, south africa cabinet reshuffle
cyril ramaphosa, south africa cabinet reshuffle
South Africa's Ramaphosa to Announce Cabinet Reshuffle on Monday
Cyril Ramaphosa is the fifth president of South Africa, who is now running his second presidential term, which is going to end in 2024. Assuming the presidency for the second time, he is expected to introduce changes to his cabinet of ministers to address several crises persisting in the country.
South Africa's President Cyril Ramaphosa will announce a cabinet reshuffle on Monday, his spokesperson Vincent Magwenya has told press.
As Ramaphsoa began his second
term as president of the ruling African National Congress in December 2022, which will last until 2024, the country has been waiting for changes in his cabinet.
The new team will "build on the commitments government has made for faster growth through our investment drive, economic reforms, public employment programs, and expanding infrastructure programs," Magwenya said.
The president is expected to name new transport, electricity, and public service and administration ministers as well as a new deputy president after David Mabuza's resignation was announced March 1.
A number of his allies already occupy senior positions
in the party, thus making their inclusion in the cabinet more probable.
For instance, the head of the infrastructure office in the presidency Kgosientsho Ramokgopa has been chosen as a candidate for the electricity minister office.
Since 2020, Ramaphosa had been facing a corruption
scandal when former South African State Security Agency chief Arthur Fraser accused him of $4 million theft, which led to numerous calls
for the president to resign.
In particular, Ramaphosa was accused of money-laundering and bribe taking. However, South Africa's president stated that he had informed police of the crime at the time and insisted that the reason for the accusation was "dirty politics." Eventually, Ramaphosa's impeachment did not pass, as the majority of the parliament members voted against it
.