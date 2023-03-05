https://sputniknews.com/20230305/south-africas-ramaphosa-to-announce-cabinet-reshuffle-on-monday-1108071077.html

South Africa's Ramaphosa to Announce Cabinet Reshuffle on Monday

South Africa's President Cyril Ramaphosa will announce his cabinet reshuffle on Monday, his spokesperson Vincent Magwenya has told press.

South Africa's President Cyril Ramaphosa will announce a cabinet reshuffle on Monday, his spokesperson Vincent Magwenya has told press.As Ramaphsoa began his second term as president of the ruling African National Congress in December 2022, which will last until 2024, the country has been waiting for changes in his cabinet.The president is expected to name new transport, electricity, and public service and administration ministers as well as a new deputy president after David Mabuza's resignation was announced March 1.A number of his allies already occupy senior positions in the party, thus making their inclusion in the cabinet more probable.For instance, the head of the infrastructure office in the presidency Kgosientsho Ramokgopa has been chosen as a candidate for the electricity minister office.Since 2020, Ramaphosa had been facing a corruption scandal when former South African State Security Agency chief Arthur Fraser accused him of $4 million theft, which led to numerous calls for the president to resign.In particular, Ramaphosa was accused of money-laundering and bribe taking. However, South Africa's president stated that he had informed police of the crime at the time and insisted that the reason for the accusation was "dirty politics." Eventually, Ramaphosa's impeachment did not pass, as the majority of the parliament members voted against it.

