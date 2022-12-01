https://sputniknews.com/20221201/ramaphosas-qa-parliament-session-deferred-as-president-considering-content-of-phala-phala-report-1104926276.html
Ramaphosa's Q&A Parliament Session Deferred as President Considering Content of Phala Phala Report
South African President Cyril Ramaphosa postponed
his questions and answers session at the country's parliament on Thursday to consider a panel report, released on Wednesday, that alleged the president's involvement in money laundering.
“The recommendations of the independent panel and the implications thereof for the stability of the country require President Ramaphosa to take the time to carefully consider the contents of the report and the next course of action to be taken,” the National Council of Provinces (NCOP) chief whip Seiso Mohai said.
Preliminary findings of the report were released two weeks before Ramaphosa is set to face a crucial party election.
The President vehemently denied
all allegations.
"I have endeavoured, throughout my tenure as President, not only to abide by my oath but to set an example of respect for the Constitution, for its institutions, for due process and the law. I categorically deny that I have violated this oath in any way, and I similarly deny that I am guilty of any of the allegations made against me," Ramaphosa said in a statement.
The report is a result of an investigation following former South Africa's State Security Agency (SSA) chief Arthur Fraser's criminal complaint against Ramaphosa, where he accused
him of money laundering and using bribery to cover up the theft of the allegedly illegal $4 million from his Phala Phala game farm in February 2020.
In September, the president stated that he had reported the crime at his Phala Phala estate to a police general at the time.
Explaining the origin of the funds, Ramaphosa said
that he is "in the cattle business and game business”, he buys and sells animals, “so this was a clear business transaction of selling animals."
Earlier in June, President Cyril Ramaphosa argued that "dirty politics" was behind the accusations of his involvement in the crime.
“I will continue to fight corruption and some of these things clearly have their own political agenda and we are all aware of that, but it will not deter me from fighting corruption because I have never stolen taxpayers' money,” Ramaphosa said.
He also insisted that the amount of money that has been marked as stolen was "far less than what is being bandied in the press."
Ramaphosa reiterated
several times: “I’ve never stolen money from anyone, be it our taxpayers, be it from anyone, I’ve never done so. I’ve never stolen money from taxpayers, my integrity as a leader will never allow me to do so.”
South Africa's National Assembly Speaker Nosiviwe Mapisa-Nqakula said the Phala Phala report would be debated in Parliament on December 6 and a decision on what to do with it would be made at that time.
In addition to this investigation into Phala Phala, a police investigation into allegations against the President is underway. In June, Ramaphosa directed
the police to probe the money laundering claims.
"We want the police to investigate whatever crime, whoever it is against, without any fear, without any favor and on an impartial basis," Ramaphosa said.