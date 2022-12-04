International
South Africa's Ramaphosa Will Not Resign Over 'Farmgate' Scandal, Official Says
South Africa's Ramaphosa Will Not Resign Over 'Farmgate' Scandal, Official Says
According to Cyril Ramaphosa’s spokesman, the president will not resign despite corruption allegations.
South African leader Cyril Ramaphosa will not resign in the wake of "a flawed report” that caused the “Farmgate” scandal, the head of state’s spokesman Vincent Magwenya said.In June, former South African spy chief Arthur Fraser accused Ramaphosa of covering up the fact that $4 million in cash had been stolen from his Phala Phala game farm in 2020. This led to the case being examined by a legal panel and, subsequently, by the country’s parliament, which is to determine whether or not impeachment proceedings against the president should be launched.Ramaphosa has denied the allegations, saying that only $580,000, coming from the sale of buffalo, had been stolen rather than $4 million.The ANC is to elect its next leader at its 55th National Conference which will take place from 16 to 20 December 2022. Ramaphosa's rival is Zweli Mkhize, his former health minister, who has also faced corruption accusations which he dismissed.
12:37 GMT 04.12.2022
South African President Cyril Ramaphosa speaks during a meeting with President Joe Biden in the Oval Office of the White House, Friday, Sept. 16, 2022, in Washington. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon)
Petr Baryshnikov
Cyril Ramaphosa has placed great emphasis on combating corruption, which worsened during the presidency of his predecessor of his predecessor, Jacob Zuma. Now, Ramaphosa himself is accused of corruption as opponents seek to remove him from power.
