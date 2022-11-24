https://sputniknews.com/20221124/ramaphosa-meets-pm-rishi-sunak-discusses-important-areas-of-uk-south-africa-bilateral-collaboration-1104620128.html

Ramaphosa Meets PM Rishi Sunak, Discusses Important Areas of UK-South Africa Bilateral Collaboration

Ramaphosa Meets PM Rishi Sunak, Discusses Important Areas of UK-South Africa Bilateral Collaboration

This news article is about the meeting between South Africa President Cyril Ramaphosa and Prime Minister Rishi Sunak during Ramaphosa's state visit to the UK.

2022-11-24T08:23+0000

2022-11-24T08:23+0000

2022-11-24T08:23+0000

africa

southern africa

south africa

uk

rishi sunak

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/0b/18/1104619981_0:165:3052:1882_1920x0_80_0_0_5a68906aefb713f3046c43acca68b78d.jpg

On Wednesday, South Africa President Cyril Ramaphosa held a bilateral meeting with the United Kingdom’s Prime Minister Rishi Sunak at Downing Street, during the second day of the African leader’s visit to the UK.During the meeting, Ramaphosa and Sunak discussed various bilateral topics, including green hydrogen, sustainable infrastructure, work on the Just Energy Transition Partnership, and trade exports, along with collaboration and partnership in the fields of science, technology, healthcare and education.In his turn, the British PM, who also referred to Ramaphosa’s visit as “historic”, highlighted the strong relationship between the British and South African nations.Ramaphosa is considered the first official guest hosted by new PM Sunak since he took office last October and the first foreign leader to visit the UK during the reign of King Charles III. During the first day of the state visit, the South African President met with King Charles III and addressed the United Kingdom’s House of Lords and House of Commons.

https://sputniknews.com/20221123/ramaphosa-addresses-uk-parliament-on-climate-change-urges-wealthy-states-to-make-up-for-harm-done-1104572163.html

africa

southern africa

south africa

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2022

Muhammad Osman https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/08/0e/1080170965_2:0:2050:2048_100x100_80_0_0_1de8233c87df0979e7e74f61b6ffacad.jpg

Muhammad Osman https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/08/0e/1080170965_2:0:2050:2048_100x100_80_0_0_1de8233c87df0979e7e74f61b6ffacad.jpg

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Muhammad Osman https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/08/0e/1080170965_2:0:2050:2048_100x100_80_0_0_1de8233c87df0979e7e74f61b6ffacad.jpg

ramaphosa meets pm rishi sunak, ramaphosa's state visit to the uk, uk-south africa bilateral collaboration, uk-south africa relaions