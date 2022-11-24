International
Ramaphosa Meets PM Rishi Sunak, Discusses Important Areas of UK-South Africa Bilateral Collaboration
Ramaphosa Meets PM Rishi Sunak, Discusses Important Areas of UK-South Africa Bilateral Collaboration
This news article is about the meeting between South Africa President Cyril Ramaphosa and Prime Minister Rishi Sunak during Ramaphosa's state visit to the UK.
On Wednesday, South Africa President Cyril Ramaphosa held a bilateral meeting with the United Kingdom’s Prime Minister Rishi Sunak at Downing Street, during the second day of the African leader’s visit to the UK.During the meeting, Ramaphosa and Sunak discussed various bilateral topics, including green hydrogen, sustainable infrastructure, work on the Just Energy Transition Partnership, and trade exports, along with collaboration and partnership in the fields of science, technology, healthcare and education.In his turn, the British PM, who also referred to Ramaphosa’s visit as “historic”, highlighted the strong relationship between the British and South African nations.Ramaphosa is considered the first official guest hosted by new PM Sunak since he took office last October and the first foreign leader to visit the UK during the reign of King Charles III. During the first day of the state visit, the South African President met with King Charles III and addressed the United Kingdom’s House of Lords and House of Commons.
Muhammad Osman
On Tuesday morning, South Africa President Cyril Ramaphosa arrived in London with a state visit that is considered the first official foreign visit for both the United Kingdom’s monarch King Charles III and the country’s new Prime Minister Rishi Sunak.
On Wednesday, South Africa President Cyril Ramaphosa held a bilateral meeting with the United Kingdom’s Prime Minister Rishi Sunak at Downing Street, during the second day of the African leader’s visit to the UK.
During the meeting, Ramaphosa and Sunak discussed various bilateral topics, including green hydrogen, sustainable infrastructure, work on the Just Energy Transition Partnership, and trade exports, along with collaboration and partnership in the fields of science, technology, healthcare and education.

“For us, this is a great opportunity to deepen and broaden our links, links that are historic in many, many ways,” President Ramaphosa said.

In his turn, the British PM, who also referred to Ramaphosa’s visit as “historic”, highlighted the strong relationship between the British and South African nations.
“South Africa and the UK are obviously very strong partners, allies, friends and we share so many of the same objectives — notably, transitioning to clean energy while creating jobs and opportunity for our citizens,” Sunak stated.
Ramaphosa is considered the first official guest hosted by new PM Sunak since he took office last October and the first foreign leader to visit the UK during the reign of King Charles III. During the first day of the state visit, the South African President met with King Charles III and addressed the United Kingdom’s House of Lords and House of Commons.
