Ugandan, South African Presidents Strive to Enhance Trade in Africa

Ugandan President paid an official visit to South Africa on 28 February, where countries leaders demonstrated aspiration to bolster up trade in the African continent.

During the Ugandan leader’s official visit to South Africa on February 28, both heads of state demonstrated their aspiration to bolster trade on the African continent, highlighting the importance of enhancing of bilateral economic ties.Ugandan President Yoweri Museveni outlined a number of bilateral trade priorities, among them are coal imports from South Africa, which are used to transform Uganda's iron ore into steel, and also highlighted some challenges in that sphere of relations.Museveni emphasized that a key aspect of successful Inter-African trade is peace on the continent.South African President Cyril Ramaphosa also pointed to the necessity to strive for peace in Africa, mentioning the ongoing conflict in the east of the Democratic Republic of the Congo.Ramaphosa also noted that South Africa sees Uganda as an essential partner in the region and praised Uganda's contribution to ''regional economic and political integration as well as regional peace and stability.''Both countries' ministers signed a number of deals in various sectors, including agriculture, transport and tourism.Uganda is South Africa's 15th largest trading partner on the continent and the second largest in East Africa, Pretoria's data shows.Uganda exports cotton, gold, fish fillets, tobacco, coffee and fresh flowers to South Africa, while the latter exports machinery, motorcars, plastics, chemicals, electronics, petroleum and many other commodities to its East African partner.Overall trade between the two nations increased between 2017 and 2021, hitting a peak of $162 million.

