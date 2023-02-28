https://sputniknews.com/20230228/fauci-has-to-cover-tracks-of-nih-involvement-in-gain-of-function-research-says-doctor-1107872961.html

Fauci Has to 'Cover Tracks' of NIH Involvement in Gain-of-Function Research, Says Doctor

The fact that the various US agencies have yet to decide on how the coronavirus pandemic emerged underscores their unwillingness to bear responsibility, John Dombrowski, CEO of Washington Pain Center, told Sputnik.

US National Security Adviser Jake Sullivan has made it clear that there is still no definitive answer about the origin of the COVID-19 pandemic. His comments come after the US Energy Department reportedly claimed that the virus came from a laboratory leak in Wuhan in a classified report.According to a US newspaper, the secret document was provided to the White House and select Congress members as an update to a 2021 intelligence report, which said the Energy Department was undecided about the virus' origin.While the powers that be in Washington ponder on this issue, Dombrowski pointed towards previous activity by former National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases (NIAID) Director and chief presidential medical advisor Anthony Fauci with regards to the origins of COVID-19.The Washington Pain Center chief executive apparently referred to documents and email correspondence obtained by a US magazine last year that revealed that Fauci, who also worked at the Maryland­-based National Institutes of Health (NIH), purportedly was at the forefront of a quiet push to silence scientific research asking uncomfortable questions about the virus’ origin.He was referring to a British zoologist and head of EcoHealth Alliance, a nonprofit non-governmental organization that supports various programs on global health and pandemic prevention. Daszak was involved in the COVID-19-related investigations and became a member of the World Health Organization team sent to investigate the origins of the coronavirus pandemic in China.While the US pulled the plug on federal funding of the gain-of-function research during the Obama administration, Dombrowski suggested that "it got restarted unbeknowingly, probably, by the Trump administration and all this money," and that Fauci simply "could not have his fingerprints on any of this."Dombrowski also said he found it interesting that Fauci was "always against" medication that could have been used for early treatment or even the prophylactic of the virus, such as hydroxychloroquine or remdesivir.

