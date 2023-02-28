https://sputniknews.com/20230228/fauci-has-to-cover-tracks-of-nih-involvement-in-gain-of-function-research-says-doctor-1107872961.html
Fauci Has to 'Cover Tracks' of NIH Involvement in Gain-of-Function Research, Says Doctor
Fauci Has to 'Cover Tracks' of NIH Involvement in Gain-of-Function Research, Says Doctor
The fact that the various US agencies have yet to decide on how the coronavirus pandemic emerged underscores their unwillingness to bear responsibility, John Dombrowski, CEO of Washington Pain Center, told Sputnik.
2023-02-28T17:50+0000
2023-02-28T17:50+0000
2023-02-28T17:53+0000
world
us
covid-19
pandemic
origin
anthony fauci
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/01/0c/1092191317_0:0:3072:1728_1920x0_80_0_0_ca35d674fb2b43e6a3eb8d37d9dd3dce.jpg
US National Security Adviser Jake Sullivan has made it clear that there is still no definitive answer about the origin of the COVID-19 pandemic. His comments come after the US Energy Department reportedly claimed that the virus came from a laboratory leak in Wuhan in a classified report.According to a US newspaper, the secret document was provided to the White House and select Congress members as an update to a 2021 intelligence report, which said the Energy Department was undecided about the virus' origin.While the powers that be in Washington ponder on this issue, Dombrowski pointed towards previous activity by former National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases (NIAID) Director and chief presidential medical advisor Anthony Fauci with regards to the origins of COVID-19.The Washington Pain Center chief executive apparently referred to documents and email correspondence obtained by a US magazine last year that revealed that Fauci, who also worked at the Maryland-based National Institutes of Health (NIH), purportedly was at the forefront of a quiet push to silence scientific research asking uncomfortable questions about the virus’ origin.He was referring to a British zoologist and head of EcoHealth Alliance, a nonprofit non-governmental organization that supports various programs on global health and pandemic prevention. Daszak was involved in the COVID-19-related investigations and became a member of the World Health Organization team sent to investigate the origins of the coronavirus pandemic in China.While the US pulled the plug on federal funding of the gain-of-function research during the Obama administration, Dombrowski suggested that "it got restarted unbeknowingly, probably, by the Trump administration and all this money," and that Fauci simply "could not have his fingerprints on any of this."Dombrowski also said he found it interesting that Fauci was "always against" medication that could have been used for early treatment or even the prophylactic of the virus, such as hydroxychloroquine or remdesivir.
https://sputniknews.com/20221028/us-senate-study-concludes-covid-19-more-likely-than-not-result-of-research-incident-1102785289.html
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
2023
Oleg Burunov
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/09/0b/1080424846_0:0:2048:2048_100x100_80_0_0_3d7b461f8a98586fa3fe739930816aea.jpg
Oleg Burunov
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/09/0b/1080424846_0:0:2048:2048_100x100_80_0_0_3d7b461f8a98586fa3fe739930816aea.jpg
News
en_EN
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/01/0c/1092191317_341:0:3072:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_63d91e82aba093c9afd738724d9b9028.jpg
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
Oleg Burunov
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/09/0b/1080424846_0:0:2048:2048_100x100_80_0_0_3d7b461f8a98586fa3fe739930816aea.jpg
origin of covid-19 pandemic, probes into covid-19 pandemic, the lab leak theory regarding origin of covid-19
origin of covid-19 pandemic, probes into covid-19 pandemic, the lab leak theory regarding origin of covid-19
Fauci Has to 'Cover Tracks' of NIH Involvement in Gain-of-Function Research, Says Doctor
17:50 GMT 28.02.2023 (Updated: 17:53 GMT 28.02.2023)
The fact that various US agencies are yet to decide on how the coronavirus pandemic emerged underscores their unwillingness to bear responsibility and face implications, Dr. John Dombrowski, CEO of Washington Pain Center and practicing physician, told Sputnik.
US National Security Adviser Jake Sullivan has made it clear that there is still no definitive answer about the origin of the COVID-19 pandemic
. His comments come after the US Energy Department reportedly claimed that the virus came from a laboratory leak in Wuhan in a classified report.
According to a US newspaper, the secret document was provided to the White House and select Congress members as an update to a 2021 intelligence report, which said the Energy Department was undecided about the virus' origin.
While the powers that be in Washington ponder on this issue, Dombrowski pointed towards previous activity by former National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases (NIAID) Director and chief presidential medical advisor Anthony Fauci
with regards to the origins of COVID-19.
The Washington Pain Center chief executive apparently referred to documents and email correspondence obtained by a US magazine last year that revealed that Fauci, who also worked at the Maryland-based National Institutes of Health
(NIH), purportedly was at the forefront of a quiet push to silence scientific research asking uncomfortable questions about the virus’ origin.
“Anthony Fauci has to cover his tracks very quickly, because it cannot be discovered that the NIH, through a kind of cut-out of Peter Daszak with the EcoHealth Alliance, were sending millions of dollars from the US government that were told not to be sent for gain-of-function research,” Dombrowski noted.
He was referring to a British zoologist and head of EcoHealth Alliance, a nonprofit non-governmental organization that supports various programs on global health and pandemic prevention. Daszak was involved in the COVID-19-related investigations
and became a member of the World Health Organization team sent to investigate the origins of the coronavirus pandemic in China.
While the US pulled the plug on federal funding of the gain-of-function research during the Obama administration, Dombrowski suggested that "it got restarted unbeknowingly, probably, by the Trump administration and all this money," and that Fauci simply "could not have his fingerprints on any of this."
"Hence, he said, well, it has to be this natural product versus 'we could have come up very straight - You know, I want to tell you, Mr. President, this is what we've been doing, this is what we can do'," Dombrowski mused. "Because of what we could have done differently if we knew that this was man-made versus just something naturally occurring, perhaps the outcomes might have been different."
28 October 2022, 01:56 GMT
Dombrowski also said he found it interesting that Fauci was "always against" medication that could have been used for early treatment or even the prophylactic of the virus, such as hydroxychloroquine or remdesivir.
"Now it's proven in science, in the scientific peer-reviewed literature that early treatment of this makes a big difference. However, he was pushing remdesivir, which he has a patent on," he said, noting that remdesivir was developed through NIH. "So, again, why are you squashing the potential for treatment where that's pennies on the dollar?"