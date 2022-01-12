https://sputniknews.com/20220112/us-senators-introduce-bill-to-sanction-china-officials-obstructing-covid-19-origins-probe-1092192088.html

US Senators Introduce Bill to Sanction China Officials Obstructing COVID-19 Origins Probe

Republican Senators Chuck Grassley and Marco Rubio introduced legislation that would sanction Chinese officials and organizations that play a role in preventing an independent investigation in China into the origins of the novel coronavirus.

2022-01-12T03:31+0000

2022-01-12T03:31+0000

2022-01-12T03:31+0000

"Today, Sen. Chuck Grassley joined Sen. Marco Rubio and several of his colleagues in introducing the Coronavirus Origin Validation, Investigation, and Determination (COVID) Act of 2022," Grassley's press office said in a news release on Tuesday. Grassley said in the release that an investigation is necessary to reveal whether the Chinese government is responsible for releasing the virus and covering it up.The legislation would specifically target the leadership of the Chinese Academy of Sciences (CAS) and its affiliated institutes and laboratories, including the Wuhan Institute of Virology.In addition, the bill would also suspend federal research funding across all academic fields for studies that involve CAS and prohibit gain-of-function virus research cooperation for any individual or institution based in the United States that receives federal funding.On October 29, US intelligence released a declassified report on its investigation into the origins of the novel coronavirus, which found that the virus had not been developed as a biological weapon. However, the report also mentioned that that Beijing continued to hinder the global investigation, resisted sharing information and blamed other countries, including the United States.The Chinese Foreign Ministry said that China had made clear its firm opposition when the US intelligence agency released the unclassified summary of assessment on the novel coronavirus origins in August. The Foreign Ministry spokesperson said that the report was a political and false one, with no scientific basis or credibility.In spring 2021, the World Health Organization issued a full report on the coronavirus origin, stating that the leak from laboratory is unlikely.

vot tak The gop slop aipac zio-quislings further prove themselves to be zionist nazi liars, and nothing more. Truly despicable critters of zero moral grounding. 1

TruePatriot Why is Fraudci not on the sanctions list since he diverted massive NIAID funds to the Wuhan lab through his buddy Daszak at EcoHealth for gain of function experiments with the very same bug? It's all been documented and items released this week further confirm he has lied to Congress and was at the core of the bug's development going back to Obambi's years in office. 1

