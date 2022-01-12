Registration was successful!
Please follow the link from the email sent to
International
https://sputniknews.com/20220112/us-senators-introduce-bill-to-sanction-china-officials-obstructing-covid-19-origins-probe-1092192088.html
US Senators Introduce Bill to Sanction China Officials Obstructing COVID-19 Origins Probe
US Senators Introduce Bill to Sanction China Officials Obstructing COVID-19 Origins Probe
Republican Senators Chuck Grassley and Marco Rubio introduced legislation that would sanction Chinese officials and organizations that play a role in preventing an independent investigation in China into the origins of the novel coronavirus.
2022-01-12T03:31+0000
2022-01-12T03:31+0000
probe
us
china
sanctions
covid-19
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/01/12/1081799952_0:160:3073:1888_1920x0_80_0_0_9162f74d85eebf2ecaa044876a0419fe.jpg
"Today, Sen. Chuck Grassley joined Sen. Marco Rubio and several of his colleagues in introducing the Coronavirus Origin Validation, Investigation, and Determination (COVID) Act of 2022," Grassley's press office said in a news release on Tuesday. Grassley said in the release that an investigation is necessary to reveal whether the Chinese government is responsible for releasing the virus and covering it up.The legislation would specifically target the leadership of the Chinese Academy of Sciences (CAS) and its affiliated institutes and laboratories, including the Wuhan Institute of Virology.In addition, the bill would also suspend federal research funding across all academic fields for studies that involve CAS and prohibit gain-of-function virus research cooperation for any individual or institution based in the United States that receives federal funding.On October 29, US intelligence released a declassified report on its investigation into the origins of the novel coronavirus, which found that the virus had not been developed as a biological weapon. However, the report also mentioned that that Beijing continued to hinder the global investigation, resisted sharing information and blamed other countries, including the United States.The Chinese Foreign Ministry said that China had made clear its firm opposition when the US intelligence agency released the unclassified summary of assessment on the novel coronavirus origins in August. The Foreign Ministry spokesperson said that the report was a political and false one, with no scientific basis or credibility.In spring 2021, the World Health Organization issued a full report on the coronavirus origin, stating that the leak from laboratory is unlikely.
The gop slop aipac zio-quislings further prove themselves to be zionist nazi liars, and nothing more. Truly despicable critters of zero moral grounding.
1
Why is Fraudci not on the sanctions list since he diverted massive NIAID funds to the Wuhan lab through his buddy Daszak at EcoHealth for gain of function experiments with the very same bug? It's all been documented and items released this week further confirm he has lied to Congress and was at the core of the bug's development going back to Obambi's years in office.
1
2
us
china
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2022
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/01/12/1081799952_170:0:2901:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_f286c68d2a5fcc52a8a5bb8a69ec50bc.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
probe, us, china, sanctions, covid-19

US Senators Introduce Bill to Sanction China Officials Obstructing COVID-19 Origins Probe

03:31 GMT 12.01.2022
© AP Photo / Ng Han GuanA Chinese woman adjusts the Chinese national flag near U.S. national flags before a Strategic Dialogue expanded meeting that's part of the U.S.-China Strategic and Economic Dialogue at the Diaoyutai State Guesthouse in Beijing, Thursday, July 10, 2014
A Chinese woman adjusts the Chinese national flag near U.S. national flags before a Strategic Dialogue expanded meeting that's part of the U.S.-China Strategic and Economic Dialogue at the Diaoyutai State Guesthouse in Beijing, Thursday, July 10, 2014 - Sputnik International, 1920, 12.01.2022
© AP Photo / Ng Han Guan
Subscribe
WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - Republican Senators Chuck Grassley and Marco Rubio introduced legislation that would sanction Chinese officials and organizations that play a role in preventing an independent investigation in China into the origins of the novel coronavirus.
"Today, Sen. Chuck Grassley joined Sen. Marco Rubio and several of his colleagues in introducing the Coronavirus Origin Validation, Investigation, and Determination (COVID) Act of 2022," Grassley's press office said in a news release on Tuesday.
"The bill would authorize sanctions, if 90 days after enactment, the Chinese Communist Party (CCP) still refuses to allow a credible and comprehensive international investigation into the origins of COVID-19."
Grassley said in the release that an investigation is necessary to reveal whether the Chinese government is responsible for releasing the virus and covering it up.
The legislation would specifically target the leadership of the Chinese Academy of Sciences (CAS) and its affiliated institutes and laboratories, including the Wuhan Institute of Virology.
In addition, the bill would also suspend federal research funding across all academic fields for studies that involve CAS and prohibit gain-of-function virus research cooperation for any individual or institution based in the United States that receives federal funding.
On October 29, US intelligence released a declassified report on its investigation into the origins of the novel coronavirus, which found that the virus had not been developed as a biological weapon. However, the report also mentioned that that Beijing continued to hinder the global investigation, resisted sharing information and blamed other countries, including the United States.
The Chinese Foreign Ministry said that China had made clear its firm opposition when the US intelligence agency released the unclassified summary of assessment on the novel coronavirus origins in August. The Foreign Ministry spokesperson said that the report was a political and false one, with no scientific basis or credibility.
In spring 2021, the World Health Organization issued a full report on the coronavirus origin, stating that the leak from laboratory is unlikely.
000012
Discuss
Popular comments
The gop slop aipac zio-quislings further prove themselves to be zionist nazi liars, and nothing more. Truly despicable critters of zero moral grounding.
vtvot tak
12 January, 06:39 GMT1
000000
Why is Fraudci not on the sanctions list since he diverted massive NIAID funds to the Wuhan lab through his buddy Daszak at EcoHealth for gain of function experiments with the very same bug? It's all been documented and items released this week further confirm he has lied to Congress and was at the core of the bug's development going back to Obambi's years in office.
TruePatriot
12 January, 06:52 GMT1
000000
World
Business
Opinion
Tech
Viral
Radio
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Contact Us
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
  • Privacy Feedback
© 2022 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
New firstOld first
loader
LIVE
Заголовок открываемого материала
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала
Worldwide
InternationalEnglishEnglishMundoEspañolSpanish
Europe
DeutschlandDeutschGermanFranceFrançaisFrenchΕλλάδαΕλληνικάGreekItaliaItalianoItalianČeská republikaČeštinaCzechPolskaPolskiPolishСрбиjаСрпскиSerbianLatvijaLatviešuLatvianLietuvaLietuviųLithuanianMoldovaMoldoveneascăMoldavianБеларусьБеларускiBelarusian
Transcaucasia
ԱրմենիաՀայերենArmenianАҧсныАҧсышәалаAbkhazХуссар ИрыстонИронауОssetianსაქართველოქართულიGeorgianAzərbaycanАzərbaycancaAzerbaijani
Middle East
Sputnik عربيArabicArabicTürkiyeTürkçeTurkishSputnik ایرانPersianPersianSputnik افغانستانDariDari
Central Asia
ҚазақстанҚазақ тіліKazakhКыргызстанКыргызчаKyrgyzOʻzbekistonЎзбекчаUzbekТоҷикистонТоҷикӣTajik
East & Southeast Asia
Việt NamTiếng ViệtVietnamese日本日本語Japanese中国中文Chinese
South America
BrasilPortuguêsPortuguese
NewsfeedBreaking
03:57 GMTMiami-Bound American Airlines Flight Grounded in Honduras After Man Enters Cockpit, Damages Controls
03:47 GMTBiden Administration Clears Five Guantanamo Bay Detainees for Transfer
03:31 GMTUS Senators Introduce Bill to Sanction China Officials Obstructing COVID-19 Origins Probe
03:19 GMT'What an Idiot': Hot Mic Catches Fauci Criticizing GOP Lawmaker During Heated Congressional Hearing
02:32 GMTEnter the Milk-trix : Farmer Finds Cows Strapped Into Virtual Reality Produce More Milk
02:16 GMTNuland Says NATO Poses No Threat to Russia Unless Threatened
01:24 GMTUS House Panel Subpoenas Ex-White House Official, 2 Republican Strategists Over Capitol Riot Ties
01:09 GMTUnprecedented National Blood Shortage in US Causes Crisis for Red Cross, Hospitals
01:05 GMTUS Breaks COVID-19 Hospitalization Record Including 4,462 Children, Unvaccinated Most at Risk
00:52 GMTAmericans See Frostbiting Freeze as Record-Breaking Lows Strike Nation
00:21 GMTGOP Leader Kevin McCarthy Considering Prohibiting Congressional Lawmakers From Trading Stocks
00:17 GMTNew York Sees Dip in Covid Numbers as US Registers World-Record 1.3 Million New Cases
00:02 GMTGOP Senators Seek Answers as Biden's DoJ Reveals Formation of New Domestic Terrorism Unit
YesterdayUnamused, Billie Eilish Slams Producer Benny Blanco Over TikTok Trolling of Charlie Puth
Yesterday'Tired of Being Quiet': Biden Urges Senate to Change Filibuster Rules to Pass Voting Rights Bills
YesterdaySignificant Fossil Discovery in Australia Sheds Light on Continent’s Past And Future
YesterdayNicaragua, China Sign Treaties, Including BRI Memorandum, After Managua Drops Taiwan Relations
YesterdayNorth Korea Successfully Fired Hypersonic Missile During Tuesday Launch Attended by Kim Jong Un
YesterdayAhead of Crucial State Polls, Major Jolt to BJP in Uttar Pradesh as Key Minister Joins Opposition
Yesterday'Will Stand With Partners': US Says Monitoring India's Border Dispute With China