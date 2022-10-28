International
US Senate Study Concludes COVID-19 ‘More Likely Than Not’ Result of Research Incident
US Senate Study Concludes COVID-19 ‘More Likely Than Not’ Result of Research Incident
"Based on the analysis of the publicly available information, it appears reasonable to conclude that the COVID-19 pandemic was, more likely than not, the result of a research-related incident… the hypothesis of a natural zoonotic origin no longer deserves the benefit of the doubt, or the presumption of accuracy," the report said on Thursday.However, the report also said that future information could change the lawmakers’ assessment.A research-related incident is consistent with the novel coronavirus’ early epidemiological spread in Wuhan, China, the report said.The earliest known calls for assistance were located in the area near the Wuhan Institute of Virology (WIV), which conducted research on "high risk" coronaviruses, the report said.WIV experienced persistent biosafety problems relevant to the containment of aerosolized respiratory viruses like SARS-CoV-2, the report said.Advocates of a zoonotic origin theory for COVID-19 must provide clear and convincing evidence that a natural spillover from animals to humans was the source of the pandemic, the report added.The US intelligence community’s analysis of the novel coronavirus’ genesis is split between a zoonotic and research-related origin theory. Four intelligence community elements assessed with low confidence that the virus most likely originated in animals, while one element assessed with moderate confidence that it most likely emerged from a laboratory.
01:56 GMT 28.10.2022
WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - Republican members of the US Senate Committee on Health Education, Labor and Pensions released a report that concluded the novel coronavirus (SARS-CoV-2) responsible for COVID-19 was most likely the result of a research incident rather than from an animal-to-human transmission.
"Based on the analysis of the publicly available information, it appears reasonable to conclude that the COVID-19 pandemic was, more likely than not, the result of a research-related incident… the hypothesis of a natural zoonotic origin no longer deserves the benefit of the doubt, or the presumption of accuracy," the report said on Thursday.
However, the report also said that future information could change the lawmakers’ assessment.
A research-related incident is consistent with the novel coronavirus’ early epidemiological spread in Wuhan, China, the report said.
The earliest known calls for assistance were located in the area near the Wuhan Institute of Virology (WIV), which conducted research on "high risk" coronaviruses, the report said.
Job aspirants wearing face masks cross a street as they arrive for interviews organized by the state run employability center in Kochi, Kerala state, India - Sputnik International, 1920, 18.10.2022
India
New Wave of COVID-19 Looms in India With The Emergence of Omicron Subvariants
18 October, 13:32 GMT
WIV experienced persistent biosafety problems relevant to the containment of aerosolized respiratory viruses like SARS-CoV-2, the report said.
Advocates of a zoonotic origin theory for COVID-19 must provide clear and convincing evidence that a natural spillover from animals to humans was the source of the pandemic, the report added.
The US intelligence community’s analysis of the novel coronavirus’ genesis is split between a zoonotic and research-related origin theory. Four intelligence community elements assessed with low confidence that the virus most likely originated in animals, while one element assessed with moderate confidence that it most likely emerged from a laboratory.
