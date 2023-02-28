https://sputniknews.com/20230228/us-china-tensions-intensify-over-taiwan-1107853633.html
US-China Tensions Intensify Over Taiwan
US-China Tensions Intensify Over Taiwan
On this episode of Fault Lines, hosts Jamarl Thomas, Manila Chan and Melik Abdul discussed a wide range of domestic and international topics, including the... 28.02.2023, Sputnik International
2023-02-28T09:13+0000
2023-02-28T09:13+0000
2023-02-28T09:13+0000
fault lines
radio
taiwan
starlink
china
covid-19
joe biden
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e7/02/1b/1107853487_0:0:1920:1080_1920x0_80_0_0_0506b423c7f517e2f061721dae9c1a00.png
U.S.-China tensions intensify over Taiwan
On this episode of Fault Lines, hosts Jamarl Thomas, Manila Chan and Melik Abdul discussed a wide range of domestic and international topics, including the amplified tensions between China and the U.S. after the ‘balloon-gate’ incidents.
Camila Escalante - JournalistElijah Magnier - Veteran War CorrespondentChris Garaffa - Technologist and Member of the Party for Socialism and LiberationDr John Dombrowski - CEO of the Washington Pain Center & Practicing PhysicianKiji Noh - Journalist, Political Analyst & WriterIn the first hour, journalist Camila Escalante joined Fault Lines to discuss what seems to be a battle against public disinformation in Brazil under President Lula da Silva. Also, they discussed the current protests still taking place in Peru since last December.In the second hour, Fault Lines was joined by veteran war correspondent Elijah Magnier to talk about the antiwar protests taking place, not only in the US, but in Europe.Later in the second hour, tech expert Chris Garaffa discussed China’s desire to compete with Elon Musk’s Starlink satellites as they are aiming to launch thousands of their own into space.In the third hour, Dr. Dombrowski spoke to Fault Lines about the latest conclusion from the U.S. Department of Energy that Covid-19 pandemic was likely caused by an accidental leak from a Chinese lab.Later in the last hour, Kiji Noh discussed the recent increase in China-US tensions as Biden focuses on Taiwan.We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.comThe views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik.
china
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
2023
Jamarl Thomas
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/02/12/1082114086_0:0:373:374_100x100_80_0_0_c7506df4524fd8cdd4e40ad19918cd78.png
Jamarl Thomas
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/02/12/1082114086_0:0:373:374_100x100_80_0_0_c7506df4524fd8cdd4e40ad19918cd78.png
News
en_EN
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e7/02/1b/1107853487_240:0:1680:1080_1920x0_80_0_0_5ab23b969b41bc672b0823ab939d72a4.png
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
Jamarl Thomas
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/02/12/1082114086_0:0:373:374_100x100_80_0_0_c7506df4524fd8cdd4e40ad19918cd78.png
radio, taiwan, starlink, china, covid-19, joe biden, аудио
radio, taiwan, starlink, china, covid-19, joe biden, аудио
US-China Tensions Intensify Over Taiwan
On this episode of Fault Lines, hosts Jamarl Thomas, Manila Chan and Melik Abdul discussed a wide range of domestic and international topics, including the amplified tensions between China and the US after the ‘balloon-gate’ incidents.
Camila Escalante - Journalist
Elijah Magnier - Veteran War Correspondent
Chris Garaffa - Technologist and Member of the Party for Socialism and Liberation
Dr John Dombrowski - CEO of the Washington Pain Center & Practicing Physician
Kiji Noh - Journalist, Political Analyst & Writer
In the first hour, journalist Camila Escalante joined Fault Lines to discuss what seems to be a battle against public disinformation in Brazil under President Lula da Silva. Also, they discussed the current protests still taking place in Peru since last December.
In the second hour, Fault Lines was joined by veteran war correspondent Elijah Magnier to talk about the antiwar protests taking place, not only in the US, but in Europe.
Later in the second hour, tech expert Chris Garaffa discussed China’s desire to compete with Elon Musk’s Starlink satellites as they are aiming to launch thousands of their own into space.
In the third hour, Dr. Dombrowski spoke to Fault Lines about the latest conclusion from the U.S. Department of Energy that Covid-19 pandemic was likely caused by an accidental leak from a Chinese lab.
Later in the last hour, Kiji Noh discussed the recent increase in China-US tensions as Biden focuses on Taiwan.
We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.com
The views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik.