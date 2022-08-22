Top US Infectious Disease Official Fauci to Step Down in December

International
"I am announcing today that I will be stepping down from the positions of Director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases and Chief of the NIAID Laboratory of Immunoregulation, as well as the position of Chief Medical Advisor to President Joe Biden. I will be leaving these positions in December of this year to pursue the next chapter of my career," Fauci said in a statement.Fauci plans to continue his scientific and public health careers, including by mentoring the next generation of leaders to help prepare them for future infectious disease threats, the statement added.US President Joe Biden in a statement following the announcement thanked Fauci for his decades of public service, which included leading response efforts to the outbreaks of HIV/AIDS and COVID-19.One of the first calls Biden made as President-elect was to Fauci in order to request his service as Chief Medical Advisor amid the COVID-19 pandemic, the statement said. Biden has been able to call Fauci any hour of the day for advice on public health crises, the statement also said.Fauci served under seven presidents of both political parties and was awarded the Presidential Medal of Freedom in 2008 by the George W. Bush administration.
WASHINGTON, August 22 (Sputnik) - National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases (NIAID) Director and chief presidential medical advisor Anthony Fauci said Monday he will be stepping down from the positions in December to continue his career elsewhere.
"I am announcing today that I will be stepping down from the positions of Director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases and Chief of the NIAID Laboratory of Immunoregulation, as well as the position of Chief Medical Advisor to President Joe Biden. I will be leaving these positions in December of this year to pursue the next chapter of my career," Fauci said in a statement.
Fauci plans to continue his scientific and public health careers, including by mentoring the next generation of leaders to help prepare them for future infectious disease threats, the statement added.
White House Chief Medical Adviser on Covid-19 Dr. Anthony Fauci listens as US President Joe Biden (out of frame) speaks about the 50 million doses of the Covid-19 vaccine shot administered in the US during an event commemorating the milestone in the Eisenhower Executive Office Building in Washington, DC, February 25, 2021. - Sputnik International, 1920, 18.07.2022
Fauci 'Likely' to Retire by End of Biden's Term
18 July, 16:52 GMT
US President Joe Biden in a statement following the announcement thanked Fauci for his decades of public service, which included leading response efforts to the outbreaks of HIV/AIDS and COVID-19.
“Because of Dr. Fauci’s many contributions to public health, lives here in the United States and around the world have been saved.  As he leaves his position in the U.S. Government, I know the American people and the entire world will continue to benefit from Dr. Fauci’s expertise in whatever he does next,” the statement said.
One of the first calls Biden made as President-elect was to Fauci in order to request his service as Chief Medical Advisor amid the COVID-19 pandemic, the statement said. Biden has been able to call Fauci any hour of the day for advice on public health crises, the statement also said.
Fauci served under seven presidents of both political parties and was awarded the Presidential Medal of Freedom in 2008 by the George W. Bush administration.
