Blinken Says US Wants to Avoid Causing Wider Conflagration in Ukraine Conflict
Blinken Says US Wants to Avoid Causing Wider Conflagration in Ukraine Conflict
The United States wants to avoid making any moves that could cause a wider conflagration in the conflict in Ukraine, US Secretary of State Antony Blinken said on Thursday.
"President [Joe] Biden has been very clear from the start that our support for Ukraine is fundamental, that we're with him [Volodymyr Zelensky] for as long as it takes. but we also don't want to broaden this war and certainly do anything to create a wider conflagration," Blinken said during a virtual discussion hosted by The Atlantic. Blinken added that so far the United States has taken some risky steps that at some point were a concern of potentially escalating the Ukraine conflict but have not proven to be so far. The United States held off on providing Ukraine with US modern tanks to use amid Russia's special military operation over concerns it would escalate the conflict, but Biden gave the green light earlier this year. Kiev has long been asking the US and other NATO allies for F-16 fighter jets to use against Russia. Politico reported in January, citing sources, that a group of US military officials was quietly lobbying for the delivery of F-16s to Kiev and that it was gathering momentum in the US Defense Department amid Ukraine's preparations for a planned offensive this spring. In January, Biden said "no" when asked whether the United States was considering sending F-16 fighter jets to Ukraine.
Blinken Says US Wants to Avoid Causing Wider Conflagration in Ukraine Conflict

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - The United States wants to avoid making any moves that could cause a wider conflagration in the conflict in Ukraine, US Secretary of State Antony Blinken said on Thursday.
"President [Joe] Biden has been very clear from the start that our support for Ukraine is fundamental, that we're with him [Volodymyr Zelensky] for as long as it takes. but we also don't want to broaden this war and certainly do anything to create a wider conflagration," Blinken said during a virtual discussion hosted by The Atlantic.
Blinken added that so far the United States has taken some risky steps that at some point were a concern of potentially escalating the Ukraine conflict but have not proven to be so far.
The United States held off on providing Ukraine with US modern tanks to use amid Russia's special military operation over concerns it would escalate the conflict, but Biden gave the green light earlier this year.
Kiev has long been asking the US and other NATO allies for F-16 fighter jets to use against Russia. Politico reported in January, citing sources, that a group of US military officials was quietly lobbying for the delivery of F-16s to Kiev and that it was gathering momentum in the US Defense Department amid Ukraine's preparations for a planned offensive this spring.
In January, Biden said "no" when asked whether the United States was considering sending F-16 fighter jets to Ukraine.
