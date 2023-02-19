https://sputniknews.com/20230219/us-fuels-ukrainian-crisis-while-trying-to-slander-russia-envoy-says-1107588087.html

US Fuels Ukrainian Crisis While Trying to Slander Russia, Envoy Says

Washington is trying to justify its actions aimed at exacerbating the Ukraine crisis by accusing Russia of alleged crimes in Ukraine, Russian Ambassador to the United States Anatoly Antonov said commenting on the recent remarks of US Vice President Kamala Harris.

Harris alleged at the Munich Security Conference on Saturday that "there is no doubt" that Russia has committed "crimes against humanity" in Ukraine and said that those involved "will be held to account." He emphasized that officials in Washington are ignoring the use of prohibited indiscriminate ammunition by the armed forces of Ukraine, "which are delivered there in huge quantities." Earlier this month, the Russian ambassador emphasized that Russia is determined to work toward the creation of a democratic world order based on equality and respect for international law, where conditions will exist for the fair development of all countries and where national interests will be respected. Antonov has stressed that the plans of Western countries "to inflict a strategic defeat" on Russia have failed. Western countries ramped up their military support for Ukraine after Russia launched its special military operation on February 24, 2022. In April 2022, Moscow sent a note to NATO member states condemning their military assistance to Kiev. Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov has warned that any arms shipments on Ukrainian territory would be "legitimate targets" for Russian forces.

