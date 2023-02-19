https://sputniknews.com/20230219/china-warns-us-not-to-add-fuel-to-fire-of-ukraine-conflict--1107595289.html

China Warns US 'Not to Add Fuel to Fire' of Ukraine Conflict

On Sunday, a senior Chinese Communist Party official told the 2023 Munich Security Conference that on the Ukraine conflict, Beijing’s position pertains to supporting negotiations for peace.

Beijing has warned Washington against fueling the conflict in Ukraine, where Russia continues its special military operation.According to Wang, China has adhered to a constructive position in relation to the crisis in Ukraine and supported the negotiating process.He earlier told the Munich Security Conference that China would draft and present a document, in which its position on the Ukraine crisis will be outlined by the end of February."On the Ukraine issue, China's stance boils down to supporting talks for peace. We will put forth a paper on China's position on the political settlement of the Ukraine crisis and stay firm on the side of peace and dialogue," he underscored.This came after a US media outlet quoted unnamed sources as saying that Washington believes that Beijing may be providing non-lethal military assistance to Moscow for use in Ukraine and that the Biden administration is concerned China considers sending lethal aid.The outlet added that the sources declined to elaborate on the non-lethal military assistance, only claiming that it could include gear for the Russian military’s purported spring offensive, including uniforms or even body armor.The US and its allies slapped a number of sanction packages against Russia shortly after it launched its special military operation in Ukraine following requests from the Donbass republics to protect them from Kiev's attacks. Apart from the sanctions, western countries ramped up their military assistance to the Zelensky regime in a move that Moscow warns will add to further prolonging the Ukraine conflict.

