US Senate Candidate: Washington Must End Military Aid to Ukraine, Stop Fueling Conflict

The United States should end its military assistance to Ukraine and stop inflaming the ongoing conflict, LaRouche independent Senate candidate Diane Sare told Sputnik.

US voters head to the polls on November 8 to determine who will control Сongress, with the Democrats at risk of losing both chambers. The Senate is likely to be decided by six tight races. 35 of the 100 seats in the US Senate - and all 435 House seats - are up for grabs this year, in addition to statewide and local positions.Sare, who is competing for the New York seat currently occupied by Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer in the November 8 midterm elections, is the founder and co-director of the Schiller Institute New York City Chorus. According to her campaign site, Sare is running against the interests of Wall Street and in support of a new world economic order.Biden recently expressed concern that Republicans could jeopardize future aid for Ukraine after current House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy warned of need to stop writing "blank checks" to Kiev if Republicans get the majority after the elections. The Republicans are highly favored to seize the House, according to recent polls, while control of the Senate appears to remain "up for grabs."Then Boris Johnson, who was the UK prime minster at the time, Sare added, flew over there and said, "don't negotiate. We'll send you more weapons.""We [the United States] have to completely change our policy," Sare said.Sare said it is a definite possibility that the funding for weapons and aid to Ukraine will be cut if Republicans take Congress.She believes that by changing Washington's policy on military assistance to Ukraine, the situation can be resolved and a diplomatic solution to the conflict can be found."I can't imagine myself how the soldiers on the ground, at least the ones who are not Nazis, on both sides, I mean, the Russian troops, and the regular Ukrainian people who are not in Azov* or these extremist groups are feeling about this because the people of Ukraine, the people of Russia are very close. It's the same family," she said. "Therefore, you're going to have, I think, an approach like Abraham Lincoln after the Civil War. We're going to have to have a massive plan for reconstruction."The United States, the CIA, and British intelligence will have to stop backing Nazi insurgent groups, Sare added.When asked what role Congress can play in doing that, Sare pointed out the situation with the letter recently sent by the American lawmakers to US President Joe Biden.Last Monday, a group of 30 Democratic Congressmen sent a letter to Biden urging him to fundamentally change his administration’s strategy with respect to the crisis in Ukraine and seek direct negotiations with Russia. However, the following day, the Congressional Progressive Caucus said it had withdrawn the letter.However, Sare said the situation is not completely doomed."I don't think it's hopeless. I think the Congress could be moved to demand that we stop fueling the fire," Sare said.Repairing Inter-Parliamentary Ties With RussiaShe also assured that she is determined to do her best to revive inter-parliamntary relations with Russia."I would absolutely do it," Sare said when asked about reviving the process. "I would do whatever I could do to repair this [US-Russian] relationship."Regarding her possible travel to Russia in the capacity of a lawmaker, Sare said, "You know, I would have to convince people at the State Department, I suppose.""I don't know what the restrictions are on that right now," she said. "I think we have an enormous amount of work to do here... You know, I say everything, somewhat hypothetically, because I don't know what the conditions will be. I don't know what conditions this regime will place on US senators."Cancel Culture War Against Russia is a 'Complete Outrage'The outrageous cancel culture war waged against Russia limits the ability of people to communicate in a domain of common interests, Sare told Sputnik.Canceling great artists or great writers, whether it's Tchaikovsky, the Bolshoi Ballet, Tolstoy, or Dostoevsky, she added, is "very ugly" because culture is universal among human beings."So, trying to stop this, to nullify it, you really are limiting the ability for human beings to communicate with each other in the domain where we have common interests and a common identity," she added.Sare went on to say that 2024 will mark the 200th anniversary of of the Missa Solemnis of Beethoven, which was premiered in St. Petersburg.Sare said it is impossible to erase somebody's culture."The media, the news media are really making a terrible mistake. They think that they control the narrative because they control the airwaves," she said.Since the beginning of Russia's special military operation in Ukraine, performances of many representatives of Russian arts and culture, ballet troupes, and musicians have been canceled, while works of Russian composers Pyotr Tchaikovsky, Dmitri Shostakovich, and Sergei Rachmaninoff have been removed from posters.Idea of Democracy in US 'Complete Fraud'The affirmations that the United States has democracy is a complete fraud in light of the challenges third party candidates face in trying to run for office, Sare told Sputnik."I want the world to know that the idea of democracy in the United States is a complete fraud," Sare said. "I'm telling you this without saying anything about what happened in 2020, but merely my own experience, what I had to do to get on the ballot, and then a blatantly rigged opinion poll to keep me out of the debate."Sare said in order to get on the ballot she had to get triple the signatures of the Democrats and Republicans. They were only required to get 15,000 signatures in a statewide race, whereas Sare was required to get 45,000 signatures in six weeks.Sare said she was the only statewide Independent candidate to make it on the ballot in New York but was excluded from a debate between Schumer and the Republican challenger.Spectrum News told her she was not invited to the debate because she did not meet the criterion of 15% in the opinion poll. However, Dare said there was a major problem with the surveys."Not one of the polls allows the voters to choose Diane Sare," she pointed out.Sare wrote to the station and said this is rigged, "you must include me. 66,000 people want me in this debate." The station said there is an option to pick "other."Sare said regardless of the results she is not going to disappear as a political voice."This fight is not going to go away. My point of this campaign is to win the policy. And I intend to win the policy, whether I'm in the Senate or whether I'm not," she said."If Republicans don't take the majority of the seats, I'm afraid the lunatic wing of the Democratic Party will see this as a mandate to continue their insane policies, first of all," Sare concluded. "If the Republicans do take the majority, then we perhaps have an opportunity for change but I really fear that change is not going to be made through the electoral process, but through the citizenry, raising their voices and forcing our so-called representatives to actually represent us."According to recent polling, Republicans appear well-positioned to take the US House while the battle for control of the Senate is expected to come down to the wire and may hinge on the outcome of six tight races.*Azov is a terrorist organization banned in Russia.

