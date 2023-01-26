https://sputniknews.com/20230126/first-come-the-tanks-then-come-the-nukes-trump-calls-on-biden-to-end-crazy-ukraine-conflict-1106735642.html

'First Come the Tanks, Then Come the Nukes': Trump Calls on Biden to End 'Crazy' Ukraine Conflict

'First Come the Tanks, Then Come the Nukes': Trump Calls on Biden to End 'Crazy' Ukraine Conflict

In a post on his Truth Social platform on Thursday, former US President Donald Trump called on US President Joe Biden to end “this crazy war” in Ukraine before it leads to the use of nuclear weapons.

2023-01-26T16:18+0000

2023-01-26T16:18+0000

2023-01-26T16:32+0000

world

donald trump

nuclear war

ukraine

us

russia

tanks

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/106306/79/1063067909_0:354:1019:927_1920x0_80_0_0_6619ab410f5eacf4cf8521786de17836.jpg

In a post on his Truth Social platform on Thursday, former US President Donald Trump called on US President Joe Biden to end “this crazy war” in Ukraine before it leads to the use of nuclear weapons.The former US leader was referring to Biden’s decision earlier this week to ship nearly three dozen M1 Abrams main battle tanks to Ukraine as Poland agreed to send its own Leopard 2 tanks as well. Several NATO allies have also recently announced plans to send other light armored vehicles to Ukraine, too.Biden has shown his awareness of the dangers of nuclear war, warning of the risk of “Armageddon,” but has done so in a way that suggests Russian President Vladimir Putin was threatening to use nuclear weapons. In fact, Putin said Russian nuclear forces had been placed on high alert due to “aggressive” statements by NATO about Russia paying a “severe price” for the operation, and he said nuclear war can have no winners and should never be invoked.Biden has also ignored several attempts by Moscow to begin negotiations to end the conflict in Ukraine and advised Kiev to abstain from talks as well, pinning their consideration on Russia's withdrawal from Russian-speaking regions that voted to leave Ukraine and join the Russian Federation.Path to PeaceMoscow launched the operation in February 2022 with the aim of neutralizing the country as a potential base for NATO weapons. The operation came after months of failed talks in which Washington diplomats said Russia's security red lines were "non-starters," and Kiev dramatically ramped up its attacks on rebels in the Russian-speaking Donbass region, where neo-Nazi formations had pushed a war on Russophone Ukrainians since 2014 that had killed nearly 20,000 people by that time.Moscow now demands Kiev de-Nazify its government and armed forces and declare itself a neutral state, giving up the goal of joining the NATO alliance that is presently written into its constitution.Trump's Record on EscalationDespite the Russiagate accusations of collusion with Moscow, Trump was no less hostile toward Russia, either. During his tenure, the Pentagon and National Security Council declared a shift in the US’ strategic orientation away from the War on Terror and toward what it described as “great power competition” with Russia and China.The former president recently restablished control over his accounts on Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram, following their suspension after the January 6, 2021, insurrection by his followers. He created the Truth Social platform in response to their suspension, but has so far not used his Twitter account since it was reactivated last October.

https://sputniknews.com/20230125/white-house-confirms-sending-31-abrams-tanks-to-ukraine-1106700696.html

https://sputniknews.com/20230125/what-is-the-f-16-falcon-fighter-jet-nato-is-debating-shipping-to-kiev-1106706119.html

ukraine

russia

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2023

Fantine Gardinier

Fantine Gardinier

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Fantine Gardinier

ukraine nuclear war, nuclear war, armageddon in ukraine, russia-ukraine conflict, ukraine proxy war, us sending tanks to ukraine, abrams tanks in ukraine