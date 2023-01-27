https://sputniknews.com/20230127/us-to-supply-ukraine-with-abrams-tanks-whats-next-1106741725.html

US to Supply Ukraine With Abrams Tanks: What's Next?

On this episode of Fault Lines, hosts Manila Chan, Jamarl Thomas and Melik Abdul discussed a number of domestic and international topics, including the US... 27.01.2023, Sputnik International

US to supply Ukraine with Abrams tanks: What's next? On this episode of Fault Lines, hosts Manila Chan, Jamarl Thomas and Melik Abdul discussed a number of domestic and international topics, including the U.S. supplying Ukraine with Abrams tanks.

Mark Sleboda - International Relations and Security AnalystEd Martin - President of the Phyllis Schlafly Eagles & Political CommentatorSteve Hayes - Chairman of Americans for Fair Taxation-FairTax.org & Tax LawyerChris Garaffa - Editor of TechforthePeople.org & Co-Host of the Covert Action Bulletin Podcast.In the first hour, the hosts spoke to Mark Sleboda about the Biden administration’s decision to send Abrams tanks to Ukraine and the current state of the conflict in the country.In the second hour, Fault Lines was joined by Ed Martin to discuss the classified documents found in former Vice-President Mike Pence’s Indiana home and what this means to the Republican party.Later in the second hour, Steve Hayes joined the Fault Lines team to discuss the possibility of California taxing citizens that have already moved out of the state.In the third hour, Chris Garaffa spoke with Fault Lines about the DOJ suing Google over antitrust laws and its dominance in online advertising.We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.comThe views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik.

