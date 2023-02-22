https://sputniknews.com/20230222/biden--nuland-are-leading-us-into-nuclear-armageddon-former-fbi-agent-says-1107721821.html

Biden & Nuland Are Leading US Into Nuclear Armageddon, Former FBI Agent Says

US President Joe Biden and senior White House and State Department officials are leading the United States and the world into nuclear annihilation, former FBI Special Agent Coleen Rowley told Sputnik.

Russian President Vladimir Putin officially announced Moscow was pulling out of its long-running talks with the United States for a new START treaty during his Tuesday address to the Federal Assembly. He also accused the United States of developing new types of nuclear weapons and considering new nuclear weapons tests. In addition to Biden, senior State Department official Victoria Nuland, Secretary of State Antony Blinken, and White House security aide Jake Sullivan, are leading oblivious Americans right into "nuclear Armageddon," Rowley added. The United States was far closer to catastrophic global war than the American people realized, Rowley said. Earlier in the day, Biden described Russia's decision as a "big mistake" as the presidents of Romania, Slovakia and Poland greeted him at the Bucharest Nine meeting. This came after Biden earlier in the week delivered a fiery speech in Poland intended to rally NATO to back Ukraine against Russia. New START, in effect since February 5, 2011, is the last remaining legally binding arms agreement between the United States and Russia - the two countries with the largest nuclear capabilities. Under the treaty, the United States and Russia have been required to reduce their nuclear arsenal to a total of 700 missiles, 800 launchers, and 1,550 deployed warheads.

