International
- Sputnik International, 1920
Americas
Sputnik brings you all the latest breaking stories, expert analysis and videos from North and South America.
https://sputniknews.com/20230222/biden--nuland-are-leading-us-into-nuclear-armageddon-former-fbi-agent-says-1107721821.html
Biden & Nuland Are Leading US Into Nuclear Armageddon, Former FBI Agent Says
Biden & Nuland Are Leading US Into Nuclear Armageddon, Former FBI Agent Says
US President Joe Biden and senior White House and State Department officials are leading the United States and the world into nuclear annihilation, former FBI Special Agent Coleen Rowley told Sputnik.
2023-02-22T23:09+0000
2023-02-22T23:09+0000
americas
victoria nuland
joe biden
ukraine crisis
nuclear war
armageddon
fbi
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/105173/51/1051735167_0:354:1019:927_1920x0_80_0_0_6497082ff152c4c2d8885f4b7495e2a5.jpg
Russian President Vladimir Putin officially announced Moscow was pulling out of its long-running talks with the United States for a new START treaty during his Tuesday address to the Federal Assembly. He also accused the United States of developing new types of nuclear weapons and considering new nuclear weapons tests. In addition to Biden, senior State Department official Victoria Nuland, Secretary of State Antony Blinken, and White House security aide Jake Sullivan, are leading oblivious Americans right into "nuclear Armageddon," Rowley added. The United States was far closer to catastrophic global war than the American people realized, Rowley said. Earlier in the day, Biden described Russia's decision as a "big mistake" as the presidents of Romania, Slovakia and Poland greeted him at the Bucharest Nine meeting. This came after Biden earlier in the week delivered a fiery speech in Poland intended to rally NATO to back Ukraine against Russia. New START, in effect since February 5, 2011, is the last remaining legally binding arms agreement between the United States and Russia - the two countries with the largest nuclear capabilities. Under the treaty, the United States and Russia have been required to reduce their nuclear arsenal to a total of 700 missiles, 800 launchers, and 1,550 deployed warheads.
https://sputniknews.com/20230222/elon-musk-nobody-pushing-ukraine-conflict-more-than-victoria-nuland-1107718556.html
americas
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2023
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/105173/51/1051735167_0:258:1019:1022_1920x0_80_0_0_5834d7e0ed46935d0cd2917160a032e2.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
joe biden, victoria nuland, ukraine conflict, nuclear war, armageddon, fbi agent
joe biden, victoria nuland, ukraine conflict, nuclear war, armageddon, fbi agent

Biden & Nuland Are Leading US Into Nuclear Armageddon, Former FBI Agent Says

23:09 GMT 22.02.2023
CC0 / / Nuclear mushroom
Nuclear mushroom - Sputnik International, 1920, 22.02.2023
CC0 / /
Subscribe
International
India
Africa
WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - US President Joe Biden and senior White House and State Department officials are leading the United States and the world into nuclear annihilation, former FBI Special Agent Coleen Rowley told Sputnik.
Russian President Vladimir Putin officially announced Moscow was pulling out of its long-running talks with the United States for a new START treaty during his Tuesday address to the Federal Assembly. He also accused the United States of developing new types of nuclear weapons and considering new nuclear weapons tests.
"The neocons' hell-bent plans for 'full spectrum dominance' have been a long time in the making, having even been publicly announced decades ago, but now... we've truly reached the eve of destruction," Rowley, a Time magazine Whistleblower of the Year, said.
In addition to Biden, senior State Department official Victoria Nuland, Secretary of State Antony Blinken, and White House security aide Jake Sullivan, are leading oblivious Americans right into "nuclear Armageddon," Rowley added.
The United States was far closer to catastrophic global war than the American people realized, Rowley said.
"The situation is just so 11th hour and 59 minutes' bad," she warned.
Earlier in the day, Biden described Russia's decision as a "big mistake" as the presidents of Romania, Slovakia and Poland greeted him at the Bucharest Nine meeting. This came after Biden earlier in the week delivered a fiery speech in Poland intended to rally NATO to back Ukraine against Russia.
Assistant U.S. Secretary of State for European and Eurasian Affairs Victoria Nuland - Sputnik International, 1920, 22.02.2023
Americas
Elon Musk: Nobody 'Pushing' Ukraine Conflict More Than Victoria Nuland
18:47 GMT
New START, in effect since February 5, 2011, is the last remaining legally binding arms agreement between the United States and Russia - the two countries with the largest nuclear capabilities.
Under the treaty, the United States and Russia have been required to reduce their nuclear arsenal to a total of 700 missiles, 800 launchers, and 1,550 deployed warheads.
World
Americas
Russia
Economy
Military
Science & Tech
Radio
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
App StoreGoogle play
© 2023 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала