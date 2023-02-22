https://sputniknews.com/20230222/the-five-severest-migration-crises-in-the-history-of-africa-1107668291.html

The Five Severest Migration Crises in Africa's History

The Five Severest Migration Crises in Africa's History

In this article, Sputnik recollects the largest migration crises in the history of Africa, and see which countries across the continent are hosting the biggest refugee population.

2023-02-22T13:31+0000

2023-02-22T13:31+0000

2023-02-22T13:42+0000

africa

migration

refugees

horn of africa

djibouti

somalia

ethiopia

south sudan

rwanda

mozambique

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e7/02/16/1107695946_0:83:3073:1811_1920x0_80_0_0_273eaa8276c549fdd4f3b1a5e8b8d819.jpg

Under the framework of the Regional Migrant Response Plan (MRP) for the Horn of Africa and Yemen, the International Organization for Migration (IOM), a United Nations agency that provides migration-related services and advice to governments and migrants, appealed for $84 million last week to "provide humanitarian and development assistance to more than a million migrants and the communities hosting them."The region of the Horn of Africa is expected to witness a surge in migration during the year 2023, with numbers of migrants estimated by humanitarian organizations to reach 1.4 million, mainly from Ethiopia, Somalia and Djibouti. The migrants are expected to travel across the Red Sea along the Eastern Route to war-torn Yemen and then move to other Gulf countries.According to the UN, as of December 2022, at least 45,072 migrants were stranded on the Eastern Route between Djibouti and Yemen, in addition to the 43,000 stranded in Yemen.Sputnik looks back at the largest migration crises in the history of the African continent. The list is based on the number of refugees and migrants in each case.1. Mozambican Civil War, 1977 to 1992The Mozambican Civil War took place in the south-eastern African country between 1977 and 1992. It was fought between Mozambique's ruling Marxist Liberation Front of Mozambique (FRELIMO) and the anti-communist insurgent forces of the Mozambican National Resistance (RENAMO), and a number of smaller factions.More than a million people died during the war, either as the result of direct war activities or of hunger. The war also resulted in more than 5.7 million Mozambicans being internally displaced, and a further 1.7 million forced to migrate across the south-eastern African region.2. Rwandan Genocide, 1994 to 1996The genocide that took place in the Great Lakes region of Central Africa against the Tutsi ethnic group in the period between 1994 and 1996 led to one of the widest-scale migration crises the African continent has witnessed.The two-year armed conflict, during which approximately 800,000 people were killed, led to the displacement of about 2.1 ,illion people to neighboring countries in the region, Furthermore, over 1.5 ,illion others were displaced internally, according to estimates of the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR).3. South Sudanese Civil War, 2013 to 2020South Sudan is Africa's youngest nation. The East African country separated from the Republic of Sudan in 2011 after a referendum, but soon succumbed to a devastating, multi-sided civil war between government and opposition forces.The seven-year conflict resulted in more than 4 million South Sudanese people displaced, including over 2.5 million leaving the country entirely and fleeing to neighboring countries such as Sudan, Ethiopia, Kenya and Uganda.4. First & Second Libyan Civil Wars, 2011, 2014 to 2020Libya was dragged into a civil war in 2011 in the wake of the so-called Arab Spring anti-government uprisings. The country fell victim to intervention by European and Western nations and was divided between two opposing governments after the country’s long-standing leader, Muammar Gaddafi, was killed.The first civil war lasted eight months, and the second - which started three years later - came to an end in June 2020. The two conflicts resulted in displacing at least one third of the North African country’s 6 million pre-war population.Although the civil war ended more than two years ago, the situation is still unstable in Libya because of the activities of terrorists and extremist armed groups.5. Somali Civil War, 1991 to the PresentThe Somali civil war has been one of the biggest crises in the continent, dating back to 1991 when various armed factions started competing for influence in the power vacuum that followed the overthrow of Mohamed Siad Barre's military government.The ongoing conflict, aggravated by droughts and hunger, has led to the displacement of more than 3.8 million people, according to the UNHCR. According to the UN, there are more than 800,000 Somali refugees and asylum seekers worldwide, with almost 3 million people internally displaced across the country in the Horn of Africa.Which African Countries Are Hosting The Biggest Refugee Population in 2023?Generally speaking, it is hard to find a nation in the continent that does not play host to refugees and migrants to some extent. However, there are some African countries that have been a more popular destination than others for many migrants because of their open door policies and their reputation for providing safe and dignified shelter for asylum seekers.The first such nation is Uganda, where the refugee population has been steadily growing over the past few years. As of late 2022, the East African country hosts around 1.5 million refugees, more than two-thirds of whom are from South Sudan and the Democratic Republic of the Congo, according to the United Nations.The next country on the list would be Sudan, where, as of late 2022, at least 1.1 million refugees have found safe haven. More than 800,000 of the refugee population in Sudan are from South Sudan. The rest of the refugees are mainly from Ethiopia's Tigray region, and Somalia. Sudan also opened its door to refugees from outside the African continent, in particular to refugees from Syria and Yemen because of the ongoing civil wars there.Another African nation that is a famous destination for refugees is Ethiopia. Given its location at the center of the Horn of Africa, the country looks after more than 867,000 refugees, mainly from neighboring South Sudan, Somalia, and Eritrea.Among other African nations taking in big numbers of migrants and refugees from neighboring countries are Kenya, Egypt, Tunisia and Mauritania.

https://sputniknews.com/20221220/paul-kagames-government-welcomes-british-high-court-permitting-sending-migrants-from-uk-to-rwanda-1105634089.html

https://sputniknews.com/20230113/migrant-influx-at-eus-external-borders-surged-to-six-year-high-in-2022-1106282828.html

https://sputniknews.com/20221222/un-resolution-on-drc-arms-supply-crucial-but-govt-needs-to-address-structural-issues---experts-1105691798.html

africa

horn of africa

djibouti

somalia

ethiopia

south sudan

rwanda

mozambique

libya

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2023

Muhammad Osman https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/08/0e/1080170965_2:0:2050:2048_100x100_80_0_0_1de8233c87df0979e7e74f61b6ffacad.jpg

Muhammad Osman https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/08/0e/1080170965_2:0:2050:2048_100x100_80_0_0_1de8233c87df0979e7e74f61b6ffacad.jpg

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Muhammad Osman https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/08/0e/1080170965_2:0:2050:2048_100x100_80_0_0_1de8233c87df0979e7e74f61b6ffacad.jpg

severe migration crises, migration crises, refugees, migrants, migration crises in africa, refugees in africa, top african countries hosting refugees, africa, sudan, ethiopia, uganda, drc, rwandan genocide, first & second libyan civil wars,