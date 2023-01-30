https://sputniknews.com/20230130/popes-pilgrimage-of-peace-to-dr-congo--south-sudan-1106817843.html

Pope's 'Pilgrimage of Peace' to DR Congo & South Sudan

Pope Francis' trip to the Democratic Republic of the Congo (DRC) and South Sudan for an "ecumenical peace pilgrimage" is scheduled to be held from January 31 to February 5, 2023.

The two African nations on Pope Francis' tour have long been suffering from political unrest and conflict, which have resulted in millions of people forced to leave their homes and struggling to make a living. The trip will bring the 86-year-old head of the Roman Catholic Church to places in Africa where Catholics make up a significant part of the population and where the role of the Church in people's everyday life is particularly prominent. Postponing Trip to Africa Pope Francis' tour to the DRC and South Sudan was initially planned for the summer of 2022, but was postponed due to health reasons. Francis was suffering a flare-up of a chronic knee ailment. At that time, he was receiving several injections per week and undergoing physical therapy.Even though he sometimes needs a wheelchair and a cane, since then his health has improved significantly. Therefore, he is up to conduct the long-awaited trip. Visit to DRC to 'Console People' Pope Francis will start his trip to Africa with a visit to the DR Congo, where he will stay up to February 3 before travelling to Juba. It will be the first visit by a Pope to the country since John Paul II traveled to the DRC in 1985. The trip is organized jointly by the country's government and the Catholic Church.The Pope will go to the Central African nation with a message of peace and reconciliation. His trip to the DRC is themed “All Reconciled in Jesus Christ.”According to the Vatican’s envoy to Kinshasa Ettore Balestrero, the upcoming visit to the DRC is intended to "console the people," and urge the world not to neglect decades-long instability in the country that has claimed the lives of millions. He stated that Pope Francis "comes to heal wounds that are still bleeding."The Catholic Church in the DRC elaborated on the purpose of the trip, saying that Pope Francis by paying a visit invites "the Congolese men and women to intensify prayer to heal the wounds of all kinds" and "face together the real perils of the country’s upheavals, the symptoms of which are visible today."Pope Francis himself stated that he had been looking forward to this trip, stressing the importance of bringing peace to the Congolese and letting them decide their future. According to the tentative itinerary, the Pope will land in Kinshasa on Tuesday afternoon, January 31, at Ndjili International Airport. After that, he will be welcomed by President Félix Tshisekedi at the National Palace. During the first day of the visit, he will also meet with the authorities, civil society, and diplomatic corps. The following day, he will lead Mass at Ndolo Airport in Kinshasa. After that, he will meet with victims of the east of the country and representatives from some charities at the Apostolic Nunciature. During the whole visit, he will stay in the capital city of Kinshasa.The Pope was initially expected to visit the city of Goma, North Kivu region, in the eastern part of DRC, but this leg of the trip was canceled following the resumption of fighting between the country's army and the M23 rebel group, which launched an uprising in 2021 and managed to occupy large areas of the region. The nation has been suffering from instability and conflicts since the 1990s, with dozens of militant groups still active in the eastern parts of the country.The Pope explained the decision to cancel the trip to Goma in an interview with Spanish media, citing the need to protect people. On February 2, Pope Francis will meet with young people and catechists at the Martyrs' Stadium, the largest stadium in the country, and will then head to the Notre Dame du Congo Cathedral for a prayer meeting with priests, deacons, consecrated persons, and seminarians. At the end of the day, he will meet with members of the Society of Jesus at the Apostolic Nunciature. Before his departure for the Juba tour, he will hold a meeting with bishops. 'Pilgrimage of Peace' Visit to South Sudan Pope Francis' visit to South Sudan, which is the second part of his "pilgrimage of peace" trip, is expected to take place on February 3-5. The goal of this visit is similar to the DRC trip - to promote peace and stability in the nation. It is themed "I pray that all may be one."The Pope has wanted to go to predominantly Christian South Sudan for years, but every time planning for a trip began, it had to be postponed due to the internal instability or his health.The trip to South Sudan, the world's youngest country, is largely perceived as a historic one, and unprecedented. He will travel there accompanied by the Archbishop of Canterbury Justin Welby and Moderator of the General Assembly of the Church of Scotland Iain Greenshields. The three religious leaders represent the Christian churches that are predominant in the country, which gained independence in 2011 from mainly Muslim Sudan after decades of conflict. According to South Sudan's officials, there is a hope that the three churchmen may persuade political leaders to "fulfil the promise of the independence movement," and ensure peace and security in the region. The Pope will arrive at Juba International Airport in the country's capital. He will then meet with President Salva Kiir Mayardit and the vice presidents of the country. After that, he will hold a meeting with the country's authorities, civil society, and diplomatic corps in the garden of the Presidential Palace. The next day, he will meet with bishops, priests, deacons and consecrated persons and seminarians in the Cathedral of Saint Therese. Then he will hold meetings with members of the Society of Jesus, or Jesuits, and internally displaced persons in the Freedom Hall, and conduct prayer service. He will also meet children and people living with disabilities. Pope Francis will end his journey to South Sudan on February 5. After leading holy mass at the John Garang Mausoleum, he will depart by airplane from Juba International Airport to Rome. Preparations are Underway The upcoming trip of the head of the Roman Catholic Church has excited Christians across the two countries, as well as the nations' officials. According to the envoy, serious preparations are underway in the DRC, including security measures to ensure the safety of the Pope and congregants.For example, the governor of Kinshasa, Gentiny Ngobila, sanctioned the flattening of irregular stalls on the streets. He also banned pedestrians and motorists in some parts of Gombe Commune, west of Kinshasa, where the Pope is expected to stay. Only accredited individuals are allowed to go to these areas during his visit to the country. Moreover, those who live in Goma, where the Pope had originally planned to go, and Catholics from other parts of the vast country, including victims of violence and natural disasters, are making the cross-country trip to the capital of Kinshasa this week to meet the pontiff. Great anticipation around the visit can be seen in neighboring South Sudan as well. According to officials, the visit is perceived as a manifestation of the Pope’s recognition of the suffering of the South Sudanese people, a sign of his "personal commitment to furthering peace," and "a commitment from the Church in Rome to the faithful." A prayer for the visit is being said at the end of every Catholic Mass in the country.Apart from that, the anticipation is expressed by various discussions on the radio, posters, and even cars with stickers welcoming the Pope to the country. Several committees were formed on the coming of Pope Francis to ensure his successful reception, while the Foreign Affairs Ministry urged foreign diplomats to attend the meeting with the pontiff in the capital Juba. Catholic Church in DRC & South Sudan The DR Congo is home to the largest Roman Catholic community in Africa. Out of a population of about 95 million people, there are about 45 million Catholics in the country. According to the Vatican’s envoy, the Catholic Church plays a crucial role in the development of the DRC. Apart from involving about 50% of the population in its religious services, it manages approximately 40% of the DRC's health infrastructure, owns an extensive network of hospitals, schools, as well as some businesses, including farms, ranches, and stores.As for South Sudan, the Catholic Church is the largest in the country. Currently, about 40% of the population is Catholic out of a total 10 million. According to the United Nations, the Church there is a "powerful and active force in building peace and reconciliation in conflict-torn regions." The Church in both countries plays a significant role in the healthcare, education, and among other things promotes peace and security in the region.

