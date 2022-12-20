https://sputniknews.com/20221220/paul-kagames-government-welcomes-british-high-court-permitting-sending-migrants-from-uk-to-rwanda-1105634089.html

Paul Kagame’s Government Welcomes British High Court Permitting Sending Migrants From UK to Rwanda

This article is about the Rwandan government welcoming Monday’s ruling of the British High Court that confirmed the lawfulness of the removal of illegal migrants from the United Kingdom to Rwanda while their asylum requests are processed by authorities in London.

The Rwandan government has welcomed Monday’s ruling of the British High Court that confirmed the lawfulness of the removal of illegal migrants from the United Kingdom to Rwanda while their asylum requests are processed by authorities in London.The President Paul Kagame government’s spokesperson Alain Mukuralinda praised the UK court decision as a “positive step” towards solving the “deadly” global migration problem.The official argued that Rwanda has a long history of hosting migrants, adding that some of them come to study, work, and open businesses in the country, with some living in Rwanda for more than 20 years. Mukuralinda indicated that the number of refugees in Rwanda exceeds 100,000.On Monday, the British High Court ruled that the government’s plan to send illegal migrants from the UK to Rwanda was lawful and “consistent with the refugee convention.”The Rwanda deal was agreed on by the UK and Rwandan governments in April of this year in order to slow down the increasing number of migrants arriving in Britain. The deal was set to come into effect starting June 14, before migrants and human rights activists legally challenged it in London courts.

