UN Resolution on DRC Arms Supply 'Crucial,' But Gov't Needs to Address 'Structural' Issues - Experts

Recently, the UNSC adopted a resolution to lift the requirement for notification of arms purchases by the Democratic Republic of the Congo. Sputnik has asked experts to evaluate the impact of the decision for the country.

The UNSC decision is of particular importance as conflict in DR Congo tends to renew in the midst of the peace process, Dr. Felix Ndahinda, honorary assistant professor at the University of Rwanda and researcher focusing on conflict, peace, and justice in the Great Lakes region, tells Sputnik.The vast Central African country has been a place of recurring armed conflict since the mid-1990s. DR Congo's government is currently engaged in a peace process led by the Community of East African States (EAC), involving over 50 rebel groups as well as foreign counterparts. There has also been reported dialogue between government representatives and rebels from the M23 movement, which is responsible for recent acts of violence in the province of North Kivu.According to Professor Solomon Asiimwe Muchwa, international relations and security lecturer at Nkumba University in Kampala, the resolution was "hailed by so many people" because of the "suffering everybody has seen that has taken place in DRC." "The rebel groups have been getting arms and the government of the country was not able to get arms," he notes.France, which proposed the resolution, supposedly also did it for political reasons – in order to "gain favors from the Congolese side," says Fred Bauma, executive director of the Ebuteli Congolese Institute for Research on Politics, Governance and Violence. He points out that "the notification requirement was interpreted by the Congolese government as a de facto embargo on guns," which was repeatedly denied by Western countries. Regardles of the real impact of the requirement, it being lifted "became a big deal in diplomatic discourse on the Congolese side," he adds.However, he stresses that to succeed in establishing stability in the country, the army should first undergo "deep reforms in terms of management of funds in the army, in terms of training, in terms of capacity-building, in terms of possibilities for movement."According to Bauma, "if the Congolese government is serious in equipping itself," not just the country, but also its neighbors will benefit in the long term. Prof. Muchwa also underlines the important role that DRC plays in the region.In another recent resolution, the UNSC extended the operation of the United Nations Organization Stabilization Mission in the Democratic Republic of the Congo (MONUSCO) until December 20, 2023. At the same time, the body called on the mission and other UN personnel in the country to cooperate on preparation for the force's withdrawal.Prof. Muchwa says that there is still "a need for MONUSCO in DRC," although the country's government advocates for the force's withdrawal. Dr. Ndahinda expresses an opinion similar to that of his Ugandan colleague. In summer 2022, MONUSCO became the target of protests, organized by Congolese who deemed the mission unable to protect the country's population. Later, after a government meeting concerning the force and its future, DR Congo's Foreign Minister Christophe Lutundula declared that MONUSCO would pull out in 2024.

