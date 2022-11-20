https://sputniknews.com/20221120/multinational-east-african-forces-reportedly-ready-to-replace-monusco-in-dr-congo-1104470013.html

Multinational East African Forces Reportedly Ready to Replace MONUSCO in DR Congo

This article is dedicated to the efforts of regional security bodies to ensure peace in the DRC for the sake of the region's stability.

The East African Regional Force (EARF) is gradually getting ready to take over the role of MONUSCO in the Democratic Republic of the Congo (DRC), local media reported. Kenya’s second batch of troops recently arrived in Goma, in the country's North Kivu province, as part of a contingent made up of forces from Uganda, Burundi, and South Sudan.The creation of the EARF is part of a program of East African Community leaders to settle the ongoing conflict and ensure security in the eastern DRC amid recent advances by the M23 rebel group in North Kivu. The task force’s first-ever troop deployment to a member country is expected to test its capacity to resolve this kind of regional conflict, in particular, to end the current hostilities and enhance the peace process. MONUSCO, the French acronym for the United Nations Organization Stabilization Mission in the DRC, is still in the country, but is reportedly set to withdraw next year. The mission's activity in the country has come under severe criticism, with many protesting against MONUSCO for seeing little improvement in security despite its presence, and even causing more unrest than peace. According to local media reports, military officials of the regional forces claimed that they wouldn't make the same mistakes as MONUSCO did. It was also mentioned that the force would be impartial and respect international law, while ensuring that “everybody complies with the mandate as provided." The EARF will tackle the problem of clashing mandates with the UN mission by working together on guidelines and collaborating on security back-up before finally replacing it. They decided to share intelligence, communication, air capabilities, and designate areas of operation. The East African Community Regional Force’s (EACRF) Commander, Maj. Gen. Jeff Nyagah stated that the forces would first of all protect the city of Goma, where its headquarters is located, while waiting for the peace negotiations to continue. He also highlighted that in the event of failure, they would "call on force action," as they are ready and equipped enough to cope with any sort of confrontation and "undertake operations as the situation may dictate." While the EARF is commencing its mandate, several questions have emerged as to whether a common force command with MONUSCO will be established, or whether the whole eastern DRC will be under the command of the regional forces.Uganda, Burundi, and South Sudan are set to send two battalions each, while Kenya will contribute one battalion of 900 soldiers. The three countries have signed the Status of Force agreement. Burundian and Kenyan forces are already on the ground. However, there is no exact information on the date of full deployment of the contingent of the regional forces.The countries decided to send their troops to the DRC mainly to bring about peace in the country, as well as to protect their national interests, which range from investment interests in the mineral-rich nation, to the need to stop the expansion of armed groups. The March 23 Movement, also known as M23, a largely Congolese group, was formed in 2012. It started an armed rebellion against the DRC government that ended with a peace treaty in 2013. In 2021, the group launched a new uprising, seizing large parts of the country. They accused the DRC government of breaking a deal to incorporate its members into the army.The DRC government has accused Rwanda of supporting the rebels. Rwanda, in its turn, has dismissed the accusations. However, Kenya's former President Uhuru Kenyatta, acting as a facilitator, and Rwanda's President Paul Kagame recently agreed that there is a need to ensure an immediate ceasefire in the east of the DRC and the withdrawal of M23 rebels from previously captured territories.

