UN ‘Ready & Willing’ to Work With DR Congo’s Gov’t on Peacekeepers’ Pullout Amid Volatile Security
© AFP 2022 / GUERCHOM NDEBOA man holds a placard during the burial of activists, who died during demonstrations that took place in Goma from July 25 to 27 to demand the departure of United Nations Organization Stabilization Mission in the Democratic Republic of the Congo (MONUSCO), in Goma on August 5, 2022. - Ten people who died in protests against the UN Mission that recently rocked towns in eastern Democratic Republic of Congo were laid to rest in Goma on August 5, 2022 after a popular tribute ceremony. At the end of July, angry demonstrators ransacked and looted facilities of the United Nations Mission for the Stabilization of the DRC (Monusco), present in the country since 1999. A total of 32 demonstrators and four peacekeepers were killed in a week of demonstrations in at least four eastern towns. (Photo by Guerchom Ndebo / AFP)
Anti-UN protests erupted in the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC) earlier in July amid anger over how little security had improved in the country scarred by Belgian colonialism, which ended in 1960, despite the United Nations Organization Stabilization Mission being present there for more than two decades.
The head of the UN peacekeeping mission in Congo, Bintou Keita, has confirmed that the United Nations is “ready and willing” to work closely with the central African country’s government to “step up the pace” of the withdrawal of its over 14,000-strong force.
"Armed groups continue to pose a significant threat and to commit violence against civilians” in the country’s restive east, particularly the M23, Cooperative for the Development of Congo (CODECO), and Mai-Mai militias, Keita told the Security Council on September 30.
“This insecurity fuels human rights violations and has exacerbated an already dire humanitarian situation,” she added.
Thread: Déclaration au Conseil de Sécurité sur la situation en République Démocratique du Congo. pic.twitter.com/lTBwT0VZxA— Bintou Keita (@UN_BintouKeita) September 30, 2022
In the wake of the resurgence of militant groups the eroding “crisis of confidence” in the UN mission in eastern Congo had further deteriorated.
“That has led to new violent protests and serious incidents claiming the lives of some dozens of protesters and of four mission personnel,” she said, reiterating her “deepest condolences” to families of the victims.
Against the backdrop of extremely high levels of poverty and displacement, fighting continues to rage on between reportedly more than 130 armed groups in the country, which still bears the scars of Belgian colonialism. While the colonial yoke ended in 1960, ensuing power struggles and corruption have resulted in a highly volatile security situation.
‘Difficult Security Context’
Bintou Keita condemned “in the strongest terms incitement to hatred, hostility and violence” and welcomed a statement by the Democratic Republic of Congo’s President Felix Tshisekedi at the General Assembly “against tribalism and hate speech.”
She also welcomed efforts by Congolese authorities, civil society, and influential community figures “that have called for calm and restraint in an incredibly difficult security context.”
The United Nations Organization Stabilization Mission in the Democratic Republic of Congo (MONUSCO) took over from an earlier UN peacekeeping operation – the United Nations Organization Mission in Democratic Republic of the Congo (MONUC) – on 1 July 2010. MONUSCO has since maintained troops and police forces in DR Congo, whose stated goal is to combat violence by armed groups.
However, anti-UN protests erupted in the country in July, with dozens, including civilians, peacekeepers and Congolese police reportedly killed in Congo’s mineral-rich east. Demonstrations had been triggered by complaints that the peacekeepers’ mission, costing over $1bn per year, has failed to protect civilians against years of militia violence.
All this provided “fertile ground” for stigmatization of the MONUSCO mission, said Bintou Keita on Friday.
2 August, 16:59 GMT
In August, the DR Congo government expelled MONUSCO spokesman Mathias Gillmann for making ostensibly “indelicate and inappropriate” statements that fanned the flames of tensions between the population and the peacekeepers.
Furthermore, MONUSCO’s peacekeepers were accused of retaliating against the protesters, sometimes with force.
Congo’s government said in early August that at least 36 people died and more than 170 sustained injuries in the protests. Furthermore, DRC has a staggering number of claims of UN peacekeeper-perpetrated sexual exploitation, abuse and pedophilia.
In the wake of these developments, Felix Tshisekedi called a meeting in August to reassess MONUSCO’s presence. The year 2024 was originally cited as the UN goal for withdrawal of the force, but DRC’s Foreign Minister, Christophe Lutundula, has since indicated the departure might be speeded up.