UN ‘Ready & Willing’ to Work With DR Congo’s Gov’t on Peacekeepers’ Pullout Amid Volatile Security

The head of the UN peacekeeping mission in Congo, Bintou Keita, has confirmed that the United Nations is “ready and willing” to work closely with the central African country’s government to “step up the pace” of the withdrawal of its over 14,000-strong force.“This insecurity fuels human rights violations and has exacerbated an already dire humanitarian situation,” she added.In the wake of the resurgence of militant groups the eroding “crisis of confidence” in the UN mission in eastern Congo had further deteriorated.Against the backdrop of extremely high levels of poverty and displacement, fighting continues to rage on between reportedly more than 130 armed groups in the country, which still bears the scars of Belgian colonialism. While the colonial yoke ended in 1960, ensuing power struggles and corruption have resulted in a highly volatile security situation.‘Difficult Security Context’Bintou Keita condemned “in the strongest terms incitement to hatred, hostility and violence” and welcomed a statement by the Democratic Republic of Congo’s President Felix Tshisekedi at the General Assembly “against tribalism and hate speech.”She also welcomed efforts by Congolese authorities, civil society, and influential community figures “that have called for calm and restraint in an incredibly difficult security context.”The United Nations Organization Stabilization Mission in the Democratic Republic of Congo (MONUSCO) took over from an earlier UN peacekeeping operation – the United Nations Organization Mission in Democratic Republic of the Congo (MONUC) – on 1 July 2010. MONUSCO has since maintained troops and police forces in DR Congo, whose stated goal is to combat violence by armed groups.However, anti-UN protests erupted in the country in July, with dozens, including civilians, peacekeepers and Congolese police reportedly killed in Congo’s mineral-rich east. Demonstrations had been triggered by complaints that the peacekeepers’ mission, costing over $1bn per year, has failed to protect civilians against years of militia violence.All this provided “fertile ground” for stigmatization of the MONUSCO mission, said Bintou Keita on Friday.In August, the DR Congo government expelled MONUSCO spokesman Mathias Gillmann for making ostensibly “indelicate and inappropriate” statements that fanned the flames of tensions between the population and the peacekeepers.Furthermore, MONUSCO’s peacekeepers were accused of retaliating against the protesters, sometimes with force.Congo’s government said in early August that at least 36 people died and more than 170 sustained injuries in the protests. Furthermore, DRC has a staggering number of claims of UN peacekeeper-perpetrated sexual exploitation, abuse and pedophilia.In the wake of these developments, Felix Tshisekedi called a meeting in August to reassess MONUSCO’s presence. The year 2024 was originally cited as the UN goal for withdrawal of the force, but DRC’s Foreign Minister, Christophe Lutundula, has since indicated the departure might be speeded up.

