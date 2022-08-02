International
DR Congo Says 32 Civilians Killed in Protests Against UN Peacekeepers
A report on casualties of unrest that swept eastern Congo last week was presented to President Felix Tshisekedi at a crisis meeting on Monday evening, Politico.cd reported Tuesday.The Congolese have been angered by how little security in the central African country has improved over two decades of MONUSCO's presence. The mission has more than 14,000 troops and police forces in DR Congo, whose stated goal is to combat violence by armed groups.Outrage at MONUSCO grew on Sunday after troops killed two civilians in the town of Kasindi on the border with Uganda. Mission chief Bitou Keita said soldiers opened fire for “unexplained reasons”&nbsp;while returning from leave in their home country.
DR Congo Says 32 Civilians Killed in Protests Against UN Peacekeepers

16:59 GMT 02.08.2022
A report on casualties of unrest that swept eastern Congo last week was presented to President Felix Tshisekedi at a crisis meeting on Monday evening, Politico.cd reported Tuesday.
"This report puts the death toll at 36, distributed as follows: 13 deaths in Goma, 13 in Butembo, including 4 blue helmets, 4 in Uvira, 3 in Kanyabaonga, and 3 in Kasindi. On top of this come 170 wounded," minutes of the meeting read.
The Congolese have been angered by how little security in the central African country has improved over two decades of MONUSCO's presence. The mission has more than 14,000 troops and police forces in DR Congo, whose stated goal is to combat violence by armed groups.
Watch: UN MONUSCO Peacekeepers Open Fire on Uganda-Congo Border Crossing, Killing Two
Outrage at MONUSCO grew on Sunday after troops killed two civilians in the town of Kasindi on the border with Uganda. Mission chief Bitou Keita said soldiers opened fire for “unexplained reasons” while returning from leave in their home country.
