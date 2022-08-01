https://sputniknews.com/20220801/watch-un-monusco-peacekeepers-open-fire-on-uganda-congo-border-crossing-killing-two-1098014019.html

Watch: UN MONUSCO Peacekeepers Open Fire on Uganda-Congo Border Crossing, Killing Two

Watch: UN MONUSCO Peacekeepers Open Fire on Uganda-Congo Border Crossing, Killing Two

United Nations peacekeepers are ostensibly deployed to the eastern Democratic Republic of the Congo to keep various militia groups from fighting each other and... 01.08.2022, Sputnik International

2022-08-01T22:43+0000

2022-08-01T22:43+0000

2022-08-01T22:43+0000

democratic republic of congo

monusco

united nations

attack

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/08/01/1098013722_0:106:1589:1000_1920x0_80_0_0_0f1ca03ab28fe1742ec5001fc7e5c863.png

On Sunday in the Congolese town of Kasinidi, on the border with Uganda, a UN peacekeeping brigade was returning home from leave when it opened fire on a border crossing for “unexplained reasons and forced their way through,” causing “loss of life and serious injuries,” according to a statement by MONUSCO head Bintou Keita. She added that she was “shocked and dismayed” by the violence, and that the suspects had been arrested.Video footage of the incident shows a Renault VAB six-wheeled armored personnel carrier and a truck stopped at a checkpoint as several men walk up to the gate yelling. After a few moments, the APC’s heavy machine gun opens fire in a series of short bursts that become longer, and people nearby scramble for cover before the APC and truck burst through the gate.In a separate statement, UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres said he was “outraged” and “saddened,” stressing “in the strongest terms the need to establish accountability for these events.The violence comes after days of violent protests further south in Goma, Butembo, and Beni, on the Rwandan border. In those anti-MONUSCO protests, demonstrators stormed and ransacked the MONUSCO headquarters, and at least 19 people were killed, including 3 UN peacekeeping soldiers. Dozens more have been injured.There are at least 120 militant groups in eastern Congo, a region of dense jungles and mountains that is rich in natural resources. Many of the groups are ethnic-based, and the region has long been a hotbed of instability that has fueled many conflicts, including the colossal Congo Wars of the 1990s and 2000s, as well as the more recent fighting. The DRC and Ugandan militaries are engaged with the Allied Democratic Forces (ADF), a Daesh-aligned* militant group in northern North Kivu, and the DRC is also fighting M23 in the province’s south, on the Rwandan border. M23 is a Tutsi-majority militia that Kinshasa has accused the Rwandan government of using as a proxy force.The situation in recent months has threatened open war between the DRC and Rwanda, but a tenuous peace process begun in Luanda, Angola, last month has held so far, even as the M23 rejects being confined by the deal, saying it is Congolese, not Rwandan.*A terrorist group outlawed in Russia and many other nations

democratic republic of congo

united nations

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2022

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

democratic republic of congo, monusco, united nations, attack