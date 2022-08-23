https://sputniknews.com/20220823/dr-congo-rushes-to-contain-resurfaced-ebola-outbreak-amid-deadly-anti-un-protests--1099883288.html

DR Congo Rushes to Contain Resurfaced Ebola Outbreak Amid Deadly Anti-UN Protests

DR Congo Rushes to Contain Resurfaced Ebola Outbreak Amid Deadly Anti-UN Protests

On July 4, 2022, the Democratic Republic of the Congo had declared the end of an Ebola outbreak that erupted on April 23 in Mbandaka, the capital of Equateur... 23.08.2022, Sputnik International

A new case of Ebola virus has been confirmed in the city of Beni, the eastern Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC), the country's National Institute for Biomedical Research (INRB), confirmed on August 22.According to the institute, genetic sequencing linked the case of the 46-year-old woman who died with symptoms consistent with the disease in mid-August to the 2018-2020 outbreak.Congo's largest, and the second largest ever recorded, that outbreak in the east had claimed around 2,300 lives, added the institute in a statement.As authorities race to contain the new outbreak, they are cited as having successfully identified 131 contacts of the woman, including 60 front-line healthcare workers, 59 of whom are vaccinated against Ebola, reported The Telegraph, which spoke to Dr Placide Mbala, head of epidemiology at INRB.Ebola is transmitted to people via fruit bats. It spreads between humans through direct contact with the bodily fluids of infected people or someone who has recently died from the virus. The disease causes small vessels to burst and bleed, eventually killing the patient. Unvaccinated victims are believed to have a 25 to 90 percent chance of death.WHO recommended the use of two monoclonal antibody treatments against Ebola on August 19 - Regeneron's Inmazeb and Ridgeback Bio's Ebanga. It stated that use of such drugs combined with better care had “revolutionised” the treatment of a disease once seen as a near-certain killer.News of the current Ebola case comes as on July 4 2022 the country’s 14 outbreak - in Mbandaka, the capital of Equateur Province in the northwest – had been declared over. It was the third Ebola outbreak in the province since 2018.With the support from World Health Organization (WHO) authorities had rolled out a swift response soon after the outbreak was declared on April 23, with counter measures including testing, contact tracing, infection prevention and contro. Vaccination was launched just four days after the outbreak was declared. There had been four confirmed cases and one probable case, with all the individuals dying.Weighing in on the current resurfacing of the disease, Dr Placide Mbala was cited as saying:“We do not expect a huge outbreak. We think that we will get this under control soon.”Wave of Unrest Sweeps Eastern DRCDespite the optimistic statement by the head of epidemiology at INRB, concerns have been growing that it will be extremely difficult for the UN organization to react to the new outbreak.News of Ebola reemerging in DRC comes amid deadly anti-UN protests that broke out in the country earlier in August, reportedly killing at least a dozen protestors and three blue helmets.The Congolese had been angered by how little security in the central African country has improved over two decades of presence in the country of the United Nations Organization Stabilization Mission in the Democratic Republic of Congo (MONUSCO). MONUSCO had taken over from an earlier UN peacekeeping operation – the United Nations Organization Mission in Democratic Republic of the Congo (MONUC) – on 1 July 2010.The mission has more than 14,000 troops and police forces in DR Congo, whose stated goal is to combat violence by armed groups. However, in a country scarred by the atrocities of Belgian colonialism, which ended in 1960 and ensuing power struggles and corruption, security is highly volatile.Against the backdrop of extremely high levels of poverty and displacement, fighting rages on between more than 130 armed groups. Furthermore, DRC has the highest number of allegations of UN peacekeeper-perpetrated sexual exploitation, abuse and pedophilia of any country in the world. The DRC has been dubbed the “rape capital of the world” and “the worst place in the world to be a woman.”Over recent weeks, there have been a number of violent protests against UN peacekeeping forces in eastern DRC, with locals calling for the forces to withdraw from the area. The UN is reported to have retreated from Butembo, a city close to where the latest Ebola case was detected. Furthermore, there are allegedly talks with the government about an overall scaling down of operations.

