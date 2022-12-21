https://sputniknews.com/20221221/unsc-lifts-dr-congo-arms-supply-notification-requirements-extends-monusco-until-end-of-2023-1105657845.html

UNSC Lifts DR Congo Arms Supply Notification Requirements, Extends MONUSCO Until End of 2023

A resolution by the United Nations Security Council lifts Notification Requirements concerning arms supply to the Democratic republic of the Congo.

Notifications of "any shipment of arms or related materiel" or "any provision of assistance, consultancy services or training in relation to military activities" to DR Congo are no longer required, according to a unanimous decision by the United Nations Security Council (UNSC). At the same time, the arms embargo on all DR Congo non-governmental entities and individuals remains in power.The Congolese government expressed acclaim for the resolution, which was proposed by France and universally supported by other members of the council.The removal of the criteria, according to Gabon's UN Ambassador Michel Biang, "will lift all of the obstacles." The Congo must "give a proper and effective response to armed groups who are pillaging resources and committing atrocities on civilians in the east."The Security Council urged the UN and the government of the Congo to "identify concrete and realistic steps to be undertaken, as a matter of priority, to create the minimum security conditions to enable the responsible and sustainable exit of MONUSCO," working in conjunction with civil society. The UNSC also extended the operation of the United Nations Organization Stabilization Mission in the Democratic Republic of the Congo (MONUSCO) until December 20, 2023 – however, announcing its gradual pull-out. It also called on MONUSCO and other UN personnel in Congo to work together on crucial tasks to get ready for the force's departure.According to the resolution, MONUSCO will continue to have a permitted strength of 13,500 military servicemembers, 660 military observers and staff officers, 591 individual police officers, and 1,410 members of organized police groups.MONUSCO, mainly financed by the US, was deemed ineffective and unable to protect the Congolese by local protesters in summer 2022. This was followed by a special governmental meeting concerning the UN force's future. Christophe Lutundula, DR Congo's Foreign Minister later declared that 2024 was the sceduled point for the mission's exit.Recently, the DR Congo government concluded another round of peace talks that are aimed to put an end to the conflict between the state and more than 50 rebel groups in the east of the country that has been long troubled by armed conflicts. The talks, mediated by the Community of East African States, involve the Nairobi process, focusing on internal conflict, as well as the Luanda process, concerning Kinshasa’s international diplomatic issues.

