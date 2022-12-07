https://sputniknews.com/20221207/eac-led-dr-congo-peace-talks-to-continue-in-january-as-53-groups-agree-ceasefire-1105125833.html

EAC-Led DR Congo Peace Talks to Continue in January as 53 Groups Agree Ceasefire

EAC announced that the next round of peace talks between the DRC government and rebel groups will take place in January in eastern DRC.

The next round of peace talks between armed groups from the Democratic Republic of the Congo and the country’s government will take place in the new year in eastern DRC, the Community of East African States (EAC), which acts as mediator in the peace process, announced.A ceasefire agreement between 53 armed groups and government forces was achieved during the third round of talks in Kenya over the course of the week and ended on Tuesday. As a sign of commitment to implementing the resolutions of the meeting, a communique was signed by the participants.Negotiators have agreed upon the unconditional cessation of military activities, the creation of a committee on the liberation of prisoners that have no criminal records, as well as the release of underage soldiers.According to former Kenyan President Uhuru Kenyatta, who is one of the organizers of the peace process, the problem cannot be solved overnight, but it is important to lay the foundations for a lasting peace agreement.He also called for the participants of the conflict to put an end to sexual assaults against women in the region and noted that the M23 rebels may join the peace efforts if they meet its conditions – among other things, to end military actions and retreat from Rutshuru, Kiwanja and Banagana in the North Kivu province.Previously, after Congolese President Felix Tshisekedi and Rwandan Foreign Minister Vincent Biruta met in Luanda within the framework of the peace process, the M23 movement said the results of the talks did not concern them because the rebels were not present at the meeting. Later, M23 militants reportedly massacred at least 122 in the town of Kishishe.The EAC-led eastern DRC peace initiative consists of the Nairobi process, which focuses on internal conflict, and the Luanda process, focusing on Kinshasa’s international diplomatic issues.

