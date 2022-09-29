https://sputniknews.com/20220929/financier-of-genocide-felicien-kabuga-who-bankrolled-rwandan-massacres-begins-hague-trial-1101353566.html

‘Financier of Genocide’ - Rwandan Massacre Bankroller Begins Hague Trial

‘Financier of Genocide’ - Rwandan Massacre Bankroller Begins Hague Trial

On Thursday, Felicien Kabuga, one of the few remaining primary figures responsible for the 1994 Rwandan genocide who has not yet faced justice, began his trial

The 89-year-old, who uses a wheelchair, appeared in the court from his cell via video link, having refused to enter the courtroom. He is charged with seven counts, including genocide, complicity in genocide, direct and public incitement to commit genocide, attempt to commit genocide and conspiracy to commit genocide, according to the Rwandan New Times. He is also accused of two crimes against humanity: persecution and extermination.At the hearing, prosecutors laid out their case against the Rwandan businessman, including detailing how he provided financing, weapons, and moral support to the Interhamwe, the Hutu Power paramilitary force that spearheaded the massacres of Tutsis and Twa in the spring of 1994."Twenty-eight years after the events, this trial is about holding Felicien Kabuga to account for his substantial and intentional role in that genocide," prosecutor Rashid S. Rashid told the court, according to AFP.In particular, Kabuga helped create the pro-Hutu Radio-Television Libre des Mille Collines (RTLM) and closely managed it during the genocide, when it broadcast round-the-clock hate speech referring to Tutsis as “cockroaches,” spreading news of Tutsi hiding places, and urging Hutus to kill them. He is also accused of passing out machetes to Hutus at rallies and telling them to “finish the job.”Kabuga is one of just a handful of the central genocidaires to have so far escaped justice.In May, UN investigators finally closed the book on the fate of Protais Mpiranya, the head of the Rwandan presidential guard, who oversaw the assassination of key Tutsi figures and Hutu moderates at the start of the genocide in April 1994. His grave was found, under a false name, in Zimbabwe. Likewise, in July, a French court sentenced Laurent Bucyibaruta, the former prefect of Rwanda’s Gikongoro province, to 20 years in prison for helping the Interahamwe kill tens of thousands of Tutsis who believed Bucyibaruta’s administration had offered them refuge.Divide-and-Rule Makes Fuel for GenocideRwanda was colonized by the Germans, then the Belgians, before becoming independent in 1962. Their “divide and rule” policy spread messages across the region that the Hutus and Tutsis were different people with contrary goals, and encouraged the Hutu thinking that Tutsis were “outsiders” that underpinned the Hutu Power movement.Within hours of Habyarimana’s death, Hutu Power leaders had assassinated Tutsi leaders and moderate Hutus using “kill lists” already drawn up, and soldiers and police established checkpoints the next day and conducted sweeps to check people’s national ID cards, which indicated the bearer’s ethnicity. Those who were Tutsi were executed. Later, gangs and mobs were organized and set upon the local population.After the Hutu government was overthrown in July 1994, its remnants fled across the western border into Zaire, and soon began mounting new attacks. When the Rwandan military, now Tutsi-led, intervened in Zaire to hunt down the Hutu militias, it helped set in motion the destruction of Zaire, the foundation of the Democratic Republic of the Congo, and the decade-long Congo Wars that drew in half of Africa and killed more than 5 million people.Two other French reports from earlier that year found the government of then-French President Francois Mitterrand bore “overwhelming responsibilities” for the genocide for continuing its divide-and-rule tactics while being fully aware of Hutu preparations for the genocide of Tutsis, as well as arming, advising and protecting the Hutu-led Rwandan government.

