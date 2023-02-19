https://sputniknews.com/20230219/prince-andrew-keeps-eagle-eye-on-harry--meghans-us-life-mulling-new-career-report-says-1107589987.html

Prince Andrew Keeps Eagle Eye on Harry & Meghan's US Life, Mulling 'New Career', Report Says

The 63-year-old was stripped of his honorary military roles and his HRH style after Prince Andrew’s links to Jeffrey Epstein implicated him in the late convicted pedophile’s trafficking sex abuse network

Prince Andrew is keeping a watchful eye on Prince Harry and Meghan Markle as he considers starting a new life in the US, a British newspaper has cited an unnamed source as saying.The source claimed that the disgraced Duke of York is "less bothered than people think about losing his titles and official royal roles." The 63-year-old instead mulls over "how he can forge a new career," according to the insider.The claims came after King Charles III reportedly announced that the Duke of York can no longer use his private suite of rooms at Buckingham Palace.The Duke of York was stripped of his royal and military honors by his late mother, Queen Elizabeth II, following the 63-year-old’s "car crash" interview with the BBC in November 2019.During the program, Prince Andrew admitted to his friendship and vacations with the now-late convicted pedophile Jeffrey Epstein even after the embattled billionaire financier was convicted of sex offenses against underage girls. Andrew also spoke kindly of Epstein’s partner Ghislaine Maxwell, who has since been convicted of trafficking girls for the sex offender and sentenced to 20 years in prison in June 2022.Additionally, the royal commented on allegations by Virginia Giuffre, who claimed that she had sex with Andrew in Maxwell’s London townhouse in 2001, when she was 17. Last year, the Duke of York settled a sexual assault case that Giuffre filed in the US for an estimated $12 million or more.As for Harry and Meghan, the couple gave up their senior royal roles in 2020, and then moved to the US to live an independent life in California. In March 2021, they splashed waves among the royalty with their tell-all interview to Oprah, where the couple specifically shed light on the inner workings of Buckingham Palace and lashed out at the royal family.This was followed by last year’s release of Netflix series, in which Harry, in particular, accused the royals of having a "huge level of unconscious bias" and colluding with media that purportedly wanted to "destroy" Meghan. The Duke of Sussex also argued that the royal family is "part of the problem" when it comes to racism in the UK.

