Poll: Nearly Half of UK Wants Prince Harry Stripped of Royal Title Following Netflix Drama
Poll: Nearly Half of UK Wants Prince Harry Stripped of Royal Title Following Netflix Drama
While a slim majority still believes the royal couple should be invited to the upcoming coronation of Britain’s next king, the findings indicate Harry and... 01.01.2023, Sputnik International
A new survey found that 44% of the British public believes Prince Harry should be stripped of his official title of "Duke of Sussex" in light of the release of a controversial new Netflix documentary series.Just 32% of respondents said they believe Harry should keep his title, according to a poll carried out by YouGov for The Times of London.The results come less than a month since Netflix released "Harry & Meghan," a series the streaming giant promised would allow the royal couple to "share their complex journey in their own words."But it turns out their "own words" may have been somewhat less compelling than the Duke and Duchess assumed.The documentary project was widely skewered in the press, with one critic panning the series as "repetitive, whingy and boring," and a second lambasting producers for putting together an "unashamedly one-sided story" with "a completely partisan and overly dramatic interpretation of real life events."Another review observed dryly that "this is a show that makes you grateful that the streaming platform has the option to watch at 1.25x speed.""Harry and Meghan" currently holds just a 38% approval rating on review aggregator Rotten Tomatoes, as well as a dismal 4.7/10 rating on film database IMDB.Despite the unfortunate reception the series received, the news for the royal couple wasn't all bad. The YouGov poll found that even after all the public infighting, 51% of Brits still believe the pair should be invited to the coronation of Charles III in May 2023.
Poll: Nearly Half of UK Wants Prince Harry Stripped of Royal Title Following Netflix Drama

03:33 GMT 01.01.2023
© AP Photo / Jeremy SelwynBritain's Prince Harry and Meghan Duchess of Sussex attend a roundtable discussion on gender equality at Windsor Castle in Windsor, England, Friday Oct. 25, 2019.
While a slim majority still believes the royal couple should be invited to the upcoming coronation of Britain’s next king, the findings indicate Harry and Meghan’s participation in a Netflix documentary may have hurt their public image more than it helped.
A new survey found that 44% of the British public believes Prince Harry should be stripped of his official title of “Duke of Sussex” in light of the release of a controversial new Netflix documentary series.
Just 32% of respondents said they believe Harry should keep his title, according to a poll carried out by YouGov for The Times of London.
The results come less than a month since Netflix released “Harry & Meghan,” a series the streaming giant promised would allow the royal couple to “share their complex journey in their own words.”
But it turns out their “own words” may have been somewhat less compelling than the Duke and Duchess assumed.
The documentary project was widely skewered in the press, with one critic panning the series as “repetitive, whingy and boring,” and a second lambasting producers for putting together an “unashamedly one-sided story” with “a completely partisan and overly dramatic interpretation of real life events.”
FILE - In this Oct. 2, 2019, file photo, Britain's Prince Harry and Meghan Markle appear at the Creative Industries and Business Reception at the British High Commissioner's residence in Johannesburg. - Sputnik International, 1920, 06.12.2022
Viral
Prince Harry & Meghan Markle ‘Faked’ Press Mob in Netflix Doc, Photographer Says
6 December 2022, 04:00 GMT
Another review observed dryly that “this is a show that makes you grateful that the streaming platform has the option to watch at 1.25x speed.”
“Harry and Meghan” currently holds just a 38% approval rating on review aggregator Rotten Tomatoes, as well as a dismal 4.7/10 rating on film database IMDB.
Despite the unfortunate reception the series received, the news for the royal couple wasn’t all bad. The YouGov poll found that even after all the public infighting, 51% of Brits still believe the pair should be invited to the coronation of Charles III in May 2023.
