Poll: Nearly Half of UK Wants Prince Harry Stripped of Royal Title Following Netflix Drama

A new survey found that 44% of the British public believes Prince Harry should be stripped of his official title of “Duke of Sussex” in light of the release of a controversial new Netflix documentary series.Just 32% of respondents said they believe Harry should keep his title, according to a poll carried out by YouGov for The Times of London.The results come less than a month since Netflix released “Harry & Meghan,” a series the streaming giant promised would allow the royal couple to “share their complex journey in their own words.”But it turns out their “own words” may have been somewhat less compelling than the Duke and Duchess assumed.The documentary project was widely skewered in the press, with one critic panning the series as “repetitive, whingy and boring,” and a second lambasting producers for putting together an “unashamedly one-sided story” with “a completely partisan and overly dramatic interpretation of real life events.”Another review observed dryly that “this is a show that makes you grateful that the streaming platform has the option to watch at 1.25x speed.”“Harry and Meghan” currently holds just a 38% approval rating on review aggregator Rotten Tomatoes, as well as a dismal 4.7/10 rating on film database IMDB.Despite the unfortunate reception the series received, the news for the royal couple wasn’t all bad. The YouGov poll found that even after all the public infighting, 51% of Brits still believe the pair should be invited to the coronation of Charles III in May 2023.

