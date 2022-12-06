Prince Harry & Meghan Markle ‘Faked’ Press Mob in Netflix Doc, Photographer Say
© AP Photo / Dominic LipinskiFILE - In this Oct. 2, 2019, file photo, Britain's Prince Harry and Meghan Markle appear at the Creative Industries and Business Reception at the British High Commissioner's residence in Johannesburg.
© AP Photo / Dominic Lipinski
An alarming new revelation by a royal insider suggests there’s more to Netflix’s Harry & Meghan story than meets the eye.
A photographer has cast doubt on the suggestion in a new Netflix documentary centering on Prince Harry and Meghan Markle that members of the press invaded the royal couple’s privacy when they took one of the first photos of the pair’s newborn baby.
A new trailer for the Netflix documentary “Harry & Meghan” combines one of the first photos taken of Harry and Meghan’s baby with narration describing “leaking” and “planting of stories.”
On Monday, British royal correspondent Robert Jobson – who was present when the photo in question was taken – wrote that “this photograph used by Netflix and Harry and Meghan to suggest intrusion by the press is a complete travesty.”
This photograph used by @Netflix and Harry and Meghan to suggest intrusion by the press is a complete travesty. It was taken from a accredited pool at Archbishop Tutu’s residence in Cape Town. Only 3 people were in the accredited position. H & M agreed the position. I was there. pic.twitter.com/nvjznlloLF— Robert Jobson (@theroyaleditor) December 5, 2022
“It was taken from [an] accredited pool at Archbishop Tutu’s residence in Cape Town,” Jobson explained. “Only 3 people were in the accredited position.”
“H&M agreed [to] the position,” according to Jobson. “I was there.”
ITV News royal editor Chris Ship chimed in as well, adding that Jobson “makes a valid point.”
Here @theroyaleditor makes a valid point.— Chris Ship (@chrisshipitv) December 5, 2022
The filming of Archie at Archbishop Tutu’s residence was highly controlled.
And the @ITNProductions camera filming the Sussexes’ Africa documentary was there with their permission.
It was not a media scrum.They spoke to @tombradby inside https://t.co/22OFqTcBdi
“The filming of Archie at Archbishop Tutu’s residence was highly controlled,” Ship pointed out on Twitter.
The “camera filming… was there with their permission,” he noted. “It was not a media scrum.”
Netflix’s two-part “Harry & Meghan” documentary dives into the love story between the British prince and his American bride. The series will be divided into two separate segments: Volume I (covering episodes 1-3) will be released on Netflix on Thursday, Dec. 8, and Volume II (covering episodes 4-6) is slated for release a week after, on Dec. 15.