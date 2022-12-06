https://sputniknews.com/20221206/prince-harry--meghan-markle-faked-press-mob-in-netflix-doc-photographer-say-1105082124.html

Prince Harry & Meghan Markle ‘Faked’ Press Mob in Netflix Doc, Photographer Say

An alarming new revelation by a royal insider suggests there’s more to Netflix’s Harry & Meghan story than meets the eye. 06.12.2022, Sputnik International

A photographer has cast doubt on the suggestion in a new Netflix documentary centering on Prince Harry and Meghan Markle that members of the press invaded the royal couple’s privacy when they took one of the first photos of the pair’s newborn baby.A new trailer for the Netflix documentary “Harry & Meghan” combines one of the first photos taken of Harry and Meghan’s baby with narration describing “leaking” and “planting of stories.”On Monday, British royal correspondent Robert Jobson – who was present when the photo in question was taken – wrote that “this photograph used by Netflix and Harry and Meghan to suggest intrusion by the press is a complete travesty.”“H&M agreed [to] the position,” according to Jobson. “I was there.”ITV News royal editor Chris Ship chimed in as well, adding that Jobson “makes a valid point.”“The filming of Archie at Archbishop Tutu’s residence was highly controlled,” Ship pointed out on Twitter.The “camera filming… was there with their permission,” he noted. “It was not a media scrum.”Netflix’s two-part “Harry & Meghan” documentary dives into the love story between the British prince and his American bride. The series will be divided into two separate segments: Volume I (covering episodes 1-3) will be released on Netflix on Thursday, Dec. 8, and Volume II (covering episodes 4-6) is slated for release a week after, on Dec. 15.

