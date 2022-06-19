https://sputniknews.com/20220619/snickering-noises-victoria-giuffre-reveals-details-of-her-sexual-encounter-with-prince-andrew-1096464744.html
'Snickering Noises': Virginia Giuffre Reveals Details of Her 'Sexual Encounter' With Prince Andrew
Giuffre also insisted that Andrew “couldn't have cared less” about her as a “young woman”. 19.06.2022, Sputnik International
Virginia Giuffre, one of the victims of the late disgraced financier and convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein, has shared some new details of one of her alleged encounters with Prince Andrew.According to MailOnline, the encounter took place at Epstein's office in New York, where she found the royal playing with a puppet of himself from the Spitting Image TV show.After Epstein's associate Ghislaine Maxwell paraded Virginia around the room and sat her on Andrew's lap, the prince moved his hand, "still wedged in the puppet", on to Giuffre's breast, eliciting laughter from those present.Eventually, Virginia went upstairs to the massage room with Andrew, where they had sex, the media outlet states.The account given by Giuffre is part of a book titled "Virginia Giuffre" by investigative author Nigel Cawthorne.Earlier this year, Giuffre settled her civil lawsuit with Prince Andrew, the latter agreeing to pay her $12 million despite denying her sex abuse claims.
19:06 GMT 19.06.2022 (Updated: 19:08 GMT 19.06.2022)
Giuffre also insisted that Andrew “couldn't have cared less” about her as a “young woman”.
Virginia Giuffre, one of the victims of the late disgraced financier and convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein, has shared some new details of one of her alleged encounters with Prince Andrew.
According to MailOnline, the encounter took place at Epstein’s office in New York, where she found the royal playing with a puppet of himself from the Spitting Image TV show.
After Epstein’s associate Ghislaine Maxwell paraded Virginia around the room and sat her on Andrew’s lap, the prince moved his hand, “still wedged in the puppet”, on to Giuffre’s breast, eliciting laughter from those present.
Eventually, Virginia went upstairs to the massage room with Andrew, where they had sex, the media outlet states.
“He couldn't have cared less about me as a young woman,” Giuffre said. “He was being treated to sex for which someone else was paying. From the snickering noises he was making, he was really enjoying the whole thing but I felt like a total prostitute.”
The account given by Giuffre is part of a book titled “Virginia Giuffre” by investigative author Nigel Cawthorne.
Earlier this year, Giuffre settled her civil lawsuit with Prince Andrew, the latter agreeing to pay her $12 million despite denying her sex abuse claims.