Prince Andrew Likely to Get Sidelined Further Under King Charles' Reign, Media Says

One royal expert reportedly argued that the only role Prince Andrew may get is “Lord High Dogwalker - keeper of the royal corgis." 28.09.2022, Sputnik International
King Charles III's accession to the throne of the United Kingdom may not bode well for Prince Andrew, whose attempts to return to public life and official duties seem somewhat unlikely to succeed in light of his strained relationship with his older brother.According to the Daily Star, Royal expert Nigel Cawthorne suggested that the Duke of York’s role in public life is essentially over.He also argued that the controversy from the civil sex abuse case launched against Andrew by Virginia Giuffre is unlikely to go away in the near future, even though the case got settled earlier this week and the prince repeatedly denied any wrongdoing on his part.Another royal expert, Richard Fitzwilliams, also reportedly echoed Cawthorne’s sentiment, saying about Andrew: "It isn't remotely conceivable he could get his titles and patronages back as there is no public support from him at all."While Prince Andrew currently holds the role of counsellor of state, the newspaper suggests that King Charles may possibly delegate that role to Princess Anne instead, what with the “pricky” relationship between Andrew and Charles.
11:33 GMT 28.09.2022 (Updated: 12:11 GMT 28.09.2022)
King Charles III's accession to the throne of the United Kingdom may not bode well for Prince Andrew, whose attempts to return to public life and official duties seem somewhat unlikely to succeed in light of his strained relationship with his older brother.
According to the Daily Star, Royal expert Nigel Cawthorne suggested that the Duke of York’s role in public life is essentially over.
"I can't see he's got much of a role [in the Royals] aside from Lord High Dogwalker - keeper of the royal corgis," Cawthorne said, as quoted by the newspaper.
He also argued that the controversy from the civil sex abuse case launched against Andrew by Virginia Giuffre is unlikely to go away in the near future, even though the case got settled earlier this week and the prince repeatedly denied any wrongdoing on his part.
Another royal expert, Richard Fitzwilliams, also reportedly echoed Cawthorne’s sentiment, saying about Andrew: "It isn't remotely conceivable he could get his titles and patronages back as there is no public support from him at all."
While Prince Andrew currently holds the role of counsellor of state, the newspaper suggests that King Charles may possibly delegate that role to Princess Anne instead, what with the “pricky” relationship between Andrew and Charles.