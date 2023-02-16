International
'PR: No! Don't Do That': Internet Reacts as Musk Prods Gov't Leaders to Write Their Own Tweets
'PR: No! Don't Do That': Internet Reacts as Musk Prods Gov't Leaders to Write Their Own Tweets
'PR: No! Don't do that': Internet users have reacted to Elon Musk calling on government leaders to write their own tweets.
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e7/02/10/1107485887_0:160:3072:1888_1920x0_80_0_0_bf6113492110dbc4b864888fddbbe504.jpg
Twitter users were split in their response to Elon Musk's recent call on CEOs and other leaders to "do the tweets yourself" in they wanted to be more authentic on social media. Many commented that it would be a "PR nightmare", and tongue-in-cheek envisioned White House officials begging, "No! Don't do that," in a nod to President Joe Biden's propensity for gaffes.However, others joked that the afore-said PR bosses were "safe", since "few government persons could speak by themselves." Some quipped that if this happened, many would lose their jobs.Others, however, appeared to share the tech guru's opinion that companies should have leaders that "do speak in their own voices."CEO Elon Musk, known for his often quirky and outlandish statements dumped on social media, has suggested that CEOs and leaders should run their own social media accounts and "speak authentically".Twitter CEO Elon Musk also revealed that he hoped to find someone to run his social-media company by the end of 2023.
'PR: No! Don't Do That': Internet Reacts as Musk Prods Gov't Leaders to Write Their Own Tweets

05:56 GMT 16.02.2023
Elon Musk talks virtually during the World Government Summit in Dubai, United Arab Emirates.
Svetlana Ekimenko
Earlier, Elon Musk revealed that he was serious about following through on his promise to find someone else to run Twitter by the end of 2023, once he had “stabilized” the organization and ensured that it was “in a financially healthy place.”
Twitter users were split in their response to Elon Musk's recent call on CEOs and other leaders to "do the tweets yourself" in they wanted to be more authentic on social media. Many commented that it would be a "PR nightmare", and tongue-in-cheek envisioned White House officials begging, "No! Don't do that," in a nod to President Joe Biden's propensity for gaffes.
However, others joked that the afore-said PR bosses were "safe", since "few government persons could speak by themselves."
Some quipped that if this happened, many would lose their jobs.
Others, however, appeared to share the tech guru's opinion that companies should have leaders that "do speak in their own voices."
CEO Elon Musk, known for his often quirky and outlandish statements dumped on social media, has suggested that CEOs and leaders should run their own social media accounts and "speak authentically".
“I think people should speak in their own voice. I would encourage CEOs, legislators, to speak authentically.. Do the tweets yourself and convey your message directly," said the billionaire via a remote video link to the World Government Summit in Dubai on Wednesday.
Twitter CEO Elon Musk also revealed that he hoped to find someone to run his social-media company by the end of 2023.
“I think I need to stabilize the organization and just make sure it’s in a financially healthy place and the product road map is clearly laid out. I’m guessing towards the end of this year should be a good timing to find someone else to run the company, because I think it should be in stable condition around the end of this year,” said Musk, speaking at the World Government Summit in Dubai on Wednesday.
