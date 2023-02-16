https://sputniknews.com/20230216/pr-no-dont-do-that-internet-reacts-as-musk-prods-govt-leaders-to-write-their-own-tweets-1107485150.html

'PR: No! Don't Do That': Internet Reacts as Musk Prods Gov't Leaders to Write Their Own Tweets

'PR: No! Don't Do That': Internet Reacts as Musk Prods Gov't Leaders to Write Their Own Tweets

'PR: No! Don't do that': Internet users have reacted to Elon Musk calling on government leaders to write their own tweets.

Twitter users were split in their response to Elon Musk's recent call on CEOs and other leaders to "do the tweets yourself" in they wanted to be more authentic on social media. Many commented that it would be a "PR nightmare", and tongue-in-cheek envisioned White House officials begging, "No! Don't do that," in a nod to President Joe Biden's propensity for gaffes.However, others joked that the afore-said PR bosses were "safe", since "few government persons could speak by themselves." Some quipped that if this happened, many would lose their jobs.Others, however, appeared to share the tech guru's opinion that companies should have leaders that "do speak in their own voices."CEO Elon Musk, known for his often quirky and outlandish statements dumped on social media, has suggested that CEOs and leaders should run their own social media accounts and "speak authentically".Twitter CEO Elon Musk also revealed that he hoped to find someone to run his social-media company by the end of 2023.

