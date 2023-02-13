https://sputniknews.com/20230213/musk-confirms-kiev-wont-be-allowed-to-weaponize-starlink-satellites-that-may-lead-to-ww3-1107388273.html

Musk Confirms Kiev Won’t Be Allowed to ‘Weaponize’ Starlink Satellites ‘That May Lead to WW3’

Musk Confirms Kiev Won’t Be Allowed to ‘Weaponize’ Starlink Satellites ‘That May Lead to WW3’

As NATO has rushed to funnel weapons and money to Ukraine to fight Russia, the conflict has turned into a proxy war that increasingly threatens to become... 13.02.2023, Sputnik International

2023-02-13T22:22+0000

2023-02-13T22:22+0000

2023-02-13T22:22+0000

world

starlink

spacex

ukraine

drone warfare

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/05/0d/1082884290_0:2:1072:605_1920x0_80_0_0_fcc8d8c94c63d4baa8e42d1e7ead9803.png

SpaceX CEO Elon Musk has confirmed the Ukrainian military won’t be allowed to use the company’s Starlink internet satellites for combat purposes for fear of being an accomplice to the start of World War III.After Kelly tagged him in a post and pleaded with him to “restore the full functionality of your Starlink satellites” in Ukraine, Musk said the company would do no such thing.In reply to another Twitter user who pointed out that Starlink actually hasn’t cut off its service in Ukraine, Musk added that “SpaceX commercial terminals, like other commercial products, are meant for private use, not military, but we have not exercised our right to turn them off.”Musk’s comments come after SpaceX President Gwynne Shotwell told reporters that Starlink “was never intended to be weaponized.”Indeed, numerous media reports have exposed the Ukrainian military’s extensive use of Starlink in the conflict, including a naval drone found near the Russian port of Sevastopol with a Starlink antenna lashed to its stern.In response to news that Kiev was violating these terms, Musk moved last year to stop offering the service for free in Ukraine, and pressured the Pentagon to pick up the bill. The move also came after Musk offered his thoughts on how to end the conflict through negotiations and concessions, and Kiev’s envoy to Warsaw, Andrij Melnyk, told him to “f**k off.”“We’re just following his recommendation,” Musk quipped to one reporter who protested the decision.

https://sputniknews.com/20221129/traffic-jam-chinese-academics-find-starlink-satellites-routinely-break-space-safety-rules-1104841872.html

https://sputniknews.com/20230212/manifesto-for-peace-over-250000-sign-petition-calling-germany-to-stop-arming-ukraine-1107357541.html

ukraine

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2023

Fantine Gardinier

Fantine Gardinier

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Fantine Gardinier

elon musk, kiev, starlink satellites, world war 3