International
- Sputnik International, 1920
World
Get the latest news from around the world, live coverage, off-beat stories, features and analysis.
https://sputniknews.com/20230213/musk-confirms-kiev-wont-be-allowed-to-weaponize-starlink-satellites-that-may-lead-to-ww3-1107388273.html
Musk Confirms Kiev Won’t Be Allowed to ‘Weaponize’ Starlink Satellites ‘That May Lead to WW3’
Musk Confirms Kiev Won’t Be Allowed to ‘Weaponize’ Starlink Satellites ‘That May Lead to WW3’
As NATO has rushed to funnel weapons and money to Ukraine to fight Russia, the conflict has turned into a proxy war that increasingly threatens to become... 13.02.2023, Sputnik International
2023-02-13T22:22+0000
2023-02-13T22:22+0000
world
starlink
spacex
ukraine
drone warfare
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/05/0d/1082884290_0:2:1072:605_1920x0_80_0_0_fcc8d8c94c63d4baa8e42d1e7ead9803.png
SpaceX CEO Elon Musk has confirmed the Ukrainian military won’t be allowed to use the company’s Starlink internet satellites for combat purposes for fear of being an accomplice to the start of World War III.After Kelly tagged him in a post and pleaded with him to “restore the full functionality of your Starlink satellites” in Ukraine, Musk said the company would do no such thing.In reply to another Twitter user who pointed out that Starlink actually hasn’t cut off its service in Ukraine, Musk added that “SpaceX commercial terminals, like other commercial products, are meant for private use, not military, but we have not exercised our right to turn them off.”Musk’s comments come after SpaceX President Gwynne Shotwell told reporters that Starlink “was never intended to be weaponized.”Indeed, numerous media reports have exposed the Ukrainian military’s extensive use of Starlink in the conflict, including a naval drone found near the Russian port of Sevastopol with a Starlink antenna lashed to its stern.In response to news that Kiev was violating these terms, Musk moved last year to stop offering the service for free in Ukraine, and pressured the Pentagon to pick up the bill. The move also came after Musk offered his thoughts on how to end the conflict through negotiations and concessions, and Kiev’s envoy to Warsaw, Andrij Melnyk, told him to “f**k off.”“We’re just following his recommendation,” Musk quipped to one reporter who protested the decision.
https://sputniknews.com/20221129/traffic-jam-chinese-academics-find-starlink-satellites-routinely-break-space-safety-rules-1104841872.html
https://sputniknews.com/20230212/manifesto-for-peace-over-250000-sign-petition-calling-germany-to-stop-arming-ukraine-1107357541.html
ukraine
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2023
Fantine Gardinier
Fantine Gardinier
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/05/0d/1082884290_132:0:941:607_1920x0_80_0_0_0f4aa540a65fe6136ea0048267bd74e4.png
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
elon musk, kiev, starlink satellites, world war 3
elon musk, kiev, starlink satellites, world war 3

Musk Confirms Kiev Won’t Be Allowed to ‘Weaponize’ Starlink Satellites ‘That May Lead to WW3’

22:22 GMT 13.02.2023
© StarlinkStarlink, SpaceX, Elon Musk
Starlink, SpaceX, Elon Musk - Sputnik International, 1920, 13.02.2023
© Starlink
Subscribe
International
India
Africa
Fantine Gardinier
All materials
As NATO has rushed to funnel weapons and money to Ukraine to fight Russia, the conflict has turned into a proxy war that increasingly threatens to become global, bringing nuclear weapons states into direct conflict for the first time - a situation decades of careful diplomacy aimed to avoid, lest it lead to the annihilation of the human race.
SpaceX CEO Elon Musk has confirmed the Ukrainian military won’t be allowed to use the company’s Starlink internet satellites for combat purposes for fear of being an accomplice to the start of World War III.
Musk gave the confirmation amid an exchange on Twitter, which he also bought last year, with former NASA astronaut Scott Kelly.
After Kelly tagged him in a post and pleaded with him to “restore the full functionality of your Starlink satellites” in Ukraine, Musk said the company would do no such thing.
SpaceX Starlink Mission - Sputnik International, 1920, 29.11.2022
Science & Tech
Traffic Jam: Chinese Academics Find Starlink Satellites Routinely Break Space Safety Rules
29 November 2022, 19:43 GMT

“Starlink is the communication backbone of Ukraine, especially at the front lines, where almost all other internet connectivity has been destroyed,” he replied. “But we will not enable escalation of conflict that may lead to WW3.”

In reply to another Twitter user who pointed out that Starlink actually hasn’t cut off its service in Ukraine, Musk added that “SpaceX commercial terminals, like other commercial products, are meant for private use, not military, but we have not exercised our right to turn them off.”

“We’re trying hard to do the right thing, where the 'right thing' is an extremely difficult moral question,” he added.

Musk’s comments come after SpaceX President Gwynne Shotwell told reporters that Starlink “was never intended to be weaponized.”

“Ukrainians have leveraged it in ways that were unintentional and not part of any agreement,” Shotwell said. She later added that “there are things that we can do to limit their ability to do that. There are things that we can do, and have done.”

A Leopard 2 tank is pictured during a demonstration event held for the media by the German Bundeswehr in Munster near Hannover, Germany, Wednesday, Sept. 28, 2011. - Sputnik International, 1920, 12.02.2023
World
'Manifesto for Peace': Over 250,000 Sign Petition Calling Germany to Stop Arming Ukraine
Yesterday, 16:13 GMT
Indeed, numerous media reports have exposed the Ukrainian military’s extensive use of Starlink in the conflict, including a naval drone found near the Russian port of Sevastopol with a Starlink antenna lashed to its stern.
Starlink is a network of more than 3,500 low Earth orbit satellites offering high-speed internet access. SpaceX started launching them in 2019 and it presently provides service in 48 countries. Included in its terms of use is the clause: “Starlink is not designed or intended for use with or in offensive or defensive weaponry or other comparable end-uses.”
In response to news that Kiev was violating these terms, Musk moved last year to stop offering the service for free in Ukraine, and pressured the Pentagon to pick up the bill. The move also came after Musk offered his thoughts on how to end the conflict through negotiations and concessions, and Kiev’s envoy to Warsaw, Andrij Melnyk, told him to “f**k off.”
“We’re just following his recommendation,” Musk quipped to one reporter who protested the decision.
World
Americas
Russia
Economy
Military
Science & Tech
Radio
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
App StoreGoogle play
© 2023 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала