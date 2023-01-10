https://sputniknews.com/20230110/biden-mixes-salvation-army-up-with-secret-service-on-trip-to-el-paso-1106198316.html

Biden Mixes 'Salvation Army' Up With 'Secret Service' on Trip to El Paso

Biden Mixes 'Salvation Army' Up With 'Secret Service' on Trip to El Paso

Joe Biden was surrounded by Salvation Army logos as he was introduced to a uniformed member of the international protestant charity group at a center for migrants it runs in El Paso, Texas.

2023-01-10T15:19+0000

2023-01-10T15:19+0000

2023-01-10T15:19+0000

joe biden

el paso

texas

mexico

salvation army

us secret service

justin trudeau

andres manuel lopez obrador

viral

us

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e7/01/0a/1106200605_0:0:3072:1728_1920x0_80_0_0_259cc84c46af0b24b93473a2aa45fdbc.jpg

US President Joe Biden has flummoxed a Christian charity worker by confusing him with a Secret Service agent.A video of Biden's latest gaffe emerged on Monday, ahead of his meeting with Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador and Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau — dubbed "the three amigos."While on a trip to the Texas border city of El Paso he was introduced to a member of the Salvation Army at a migrant support centre run by the 157-year-old international organisation — which has some 1.7 million members.The baffled soldier of the lord could only nod and gape in amazement at the president's confusion.Founded in 1865 under the authority of the Treasury Department, the US Secret Service (USSS) was originally tasked with investigating currency counterfeiting. But following the assassination of President William McKinley in 1901, the service took on the responsibility of bodyguarding the president and other VIPs.However, the service failed to prevent the assassinations of president John F. Kennedy in 1963 and his brother Robert Kennedy in 1968 when he was running for president, nor the near-fatal shooting of president Ronald Reagan in March 1981.There are no public records of Biden serving as a USSS agent, whether in Poland, Ukraine or Washington.

https://sputniknews.com/20230110/biden-dodges-questions-on-classified-documents-found-at-his-private-office-1106193027.html

el paso

texas

mexico

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2023

James Tweedie https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/08/1c/1080307270_0:3:397:400_100x100_80_0_0_7777393b9b18802f2e3c5eaa9cbcc612.png

James Tweedie https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/08/1c/1080307270_0:3:397:400_100x100_80_0_0_7777393b9b18802f2e3c5eaa9cbcc612.png

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

James Tweedie https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/08/1c/1080307270_0:3:397:400_100x100_80_0_0_7777393b9b18802f2e3c5eaa9cbcc612.png

joe biden, el paso, texas, salvation army, secret service, mexico