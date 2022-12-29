International
Report: Biden Does Not Trust Secret Service, Believes They Lied About Dog Biting Incident
Report: Biden Does Not Trust Secret Service, Believes They Lied About Dog Biting Incident
According to the Secret Service website, the agency started protecting the president of the United States following the assassination of President William... 29.12.2022, Sputnik International
US President Joe Biden does not trust some of the Secret Service agents assigned to the White House, a new book by author Chris Whipple has alleged.“The Fight of His Life: Inside Joe Biden’s White House” will be released on January 17 but media outlets have received advance copies and the more salacious bits are being revealed, including those detailing Biden's trust issues with the Secret Service.In the book, Whipple writes that “the Secret Service is full of white ex-cops from the South who tend to be deeply conservative," and that Biden believes some of them are "MAGA sympathizers."Biden also believes the agency looks politicized and incompetent after it was revealed the agency deleted text messages from January 6, 2021, the day thousands of Trump supporters stormed the US Capitol in an attempt to stop the certification of the 2020 election results. That, along with Trump’s appointment of former Secret Service Assistant Director Tony Ornato as White House deputy chief of staff, added to the Biden's concerns about the people assigned to protect him.Biden reportedly also has trouble believing some of the details surrounding the incident with Major, one of two White House dogs who allegedly bit a Secret Service agent. While, according to Whipple, Biden does not doubt Major bit an agent, he told a friend that Secret Service officials are never on the second floor of the White House, where the incident is said to have taken place.Major, who is thought to be the first rescue dog in the White House, received private training after the incident. Biden defended Major at the time, saying the German Shepherd was just adjusting to life at the White House. "You turn a corner, and there's two people you don't know at all," he said, adding that Major is in fact a very "sweet dog" that just wants to lick newcomers and "wag his tail."
02:21 GMT 29.12.2022
According to the Secret Service website, the agency started protecting the president of the United States following the assassination of President William McKinley in 1901.
US President Joe Biden does not trust some of the Secret Service agents assigned to the White House, a new book by author Chris Whipple has alleged.
“The Fight of His Life: Inside Joe Biden’s White House” will be released on January 17 but media outlets have received advance copies and the more salacious bits are being revealed, including those detailing Biden's trust issues with the Secret Service.
In the book, Whipple writes that “the Secret Service is full of white ex-cops from the South who tend to be deeply conservative," and that Biden believes some of them are "MAGA sympathizers."
Biden also believes the agency looks politicized and incompetent after it was revealed the agency deleted text messages from January 6, 2021, the day thousands of Trump supporters stormed the US Capitol in an attempt to stop the certification of the 2020 election results.
That, along with Trump’s appointment of former Secret Service Assistant Director Tony Ornato as White House deputy chief of staff, added to the Biden's concerns about the people assigned to protect him.
Biden reportedly also has trouble believing some of the details surrounding the incident with Major, one of two White House dogs who allegedly bit a Secret Service agent. While, according to Whipple, Biden does not doubt Major bit an agent, he told a friend that Secret Service officials are never on the second floor of the White House, where the incident is said to have taken place.
“Somebody was lying, Biden thought, about the way the incident had gone down,” Whipple wrote.
Major, who is thought to be the first rescue dog in the White House, received private training after the incident.
Major, one of the family dogs of U.S. President Joe Biden and first lady Jill Biden, explores the South Lawn after on his arrival from Delaware at the White House in Washington, U.S. January 24, 2021.
World
Oops, I Did It Again: Biden's Pup Major Involved in Second Biting Incident
31 March 2021, 01:33 GMT
Biden defended Major at the time, saying the German Shepherd was just adjusting to life at the White House. "You turn a corner, and there's two people you don't know at all," he said, adding that Major is in fact a very "sweet dog" that just wants to lick newcomers and "wag his tail."
