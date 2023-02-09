https://sputniknews.com/20230209/south-african-disaster-relief-groups-arrive-in-turkiye-to-aid-earthquake-victims-1107105079.html

South African Disaster Relief Groups Arrive in Turkiye to Aid Earthquake Victims

Disaster and rescue experts, as well as medical groups from South Africa have arrived in Turkiye to provide assistance to victims of Monday’s deadly quakes that have left thousands dead and thousands more trapped under rubble.

Disaster and rescue experts, as well as medical groups from South Africa have arrived in Turkiye to provide assistance to victims of Monday’s deadly quakes that have left thousands dead and thousands more trapped under rubble.Teams from Gift of the Givers and Medi Response, two South African humanitarian aid and disaster response organizations, arrived in Turkiye on Wednesday, according to their respective social media. According to the organization, the teams took off from Johannesburg OR Tambo International Airport and Cape Town International Airport. The South African rescue group includes 27 search and rescue members as well as 20 medical personnel. Dr. Imtiaz Sooliman, head of the South Africa-based humanitarian organization, told Turkish media that the country's police service had also agreed to send five sniffer dogs and their handlers to Turkiye that will "make a huge impact in search and rescue, and help in finding where people are buried.’’ As of now, he added, "rescuers are tirelessly combing through the rubble to find and save anyone who may still be trapped" amid the shattered remains of buildings. Gift of the Givers also stated that Turkish Airlines supported them by sponsoring air tickets and cargo costs, while the country's officials set up a dedicated flight for the rescue team and their equipment to fly to Adana, from where they will later head to the earthquake zone.The initial earthquake of 7.8 magnitude struck the southern Turkish city of Gaziantep, a key industrial center near the Syrian border, at 4:17 am local time, according to the US Geological Survey (USGS). Tremors were also felt in Lebanon, Iraq, Egypt, Greece, Cyprus and Israel. Later, there was a second quake of 7.5 magnitude and dozens of weaker aftershocks, the USGS said. Tremors were felt in different regions, including the capital Ankara, Adana, Nevsehir, Gaziantep, Kayseri, Mersin, and Hatay.So far, according to Turkiye's Disaster and Emergency Management Presidency (AFAD), the death toll from the quakes has risen to 12,873, while the number of injured is estimated at 62,937. At the same time, Syria's earthquake death toll has risen to 1,262; another 2,285 were injured, the country's health ministry stated. Thousands of buildings have also been reduced to rubble. Rescue teams are working on the ground around the clock in both countries. Countries from all over the world offered help and rushed to dispatch aid to Turkey and Syria after the earthquakes. It was reported that Russia, the EU, and several other countries had offered their assistance. Russian rescue teams are already working on the ground in both countries, while in Syria the Russian military is involved in rescue operations.On Tuesday, Algeria sent an 89-member civil protection team to Turkey and an 85-member team to Syria to assist in rescue operations, along with 210 tons of humanitarian aid to both countries.

