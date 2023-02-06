https://sputniknews.com/20230206/putin-sends-condolences-to-erdogan-and-assad-on-numerous-earthquake-victims-1107008387.html

Putin Sends Condolences to Erdogan and Assad on Numerous Earthquake Victims

Russian President Vladimir Putin has expressed condolences to Syrian President Bashar Assad and Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan in connection with numerous victims as a result of a powerful earthquake

"Dear Mr. President, I would like to express my most sincere condolences in connection with the tragic consequences of the earthquake that occurred in the northern regions of Syria. We share the sorrow and pain for those who lost their loved ones, we hope for the speedy recovery of all the victims and are ready to provide the necessary assistance in eliminating the consequences of this natural disaster," Putin said in a telegram, published by the Kremlin.Likewise, the Russian president extended his condolences to his Turkish counterpart Recep Tayyip Erdogan."Please accept our deepest condolences on the numerous human casualties and large-scale destruction caused by a powerful earthquake in your country. Please convey the words of sincere sympathy and support to the families and friends of the victims, as well as wishes for a speedy recovery to all those affected as a result of the rampant disaster. We are ready to provide necessary assistance in this regard," Putin said in a telegram.Earlier in the day, Turkey’s Disaster and Emergency Management Authority said that a 7.4-magnitude earthquake occurred in the Kahramanmaras province at 04:17 a.m. local time (01:17 GMT). At least 284 earthquake-related deaths have been reported across Turkish provinces, while another 2,383 people were injured. In addition, strong tremors were felt in neighboring Syria, resulting in extensive damages and hundreds of deaths.

