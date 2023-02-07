https://sputniknews.com/20230207/african-leaders-express-support-for-turkey-syria-after-devastating-earthquakes-1107033612.html
African Leaders Express Support For Turkey, Syria After Devastating Earthquakes
Leaders of African countries and regional bodies have expressed condolences with the peoples of Turkey and Syria and their governments.
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e7/02/07/1107031348_0:160:3073:1888_1920x0_80_0_0_0d14b9a1616f723e6ee5a522b8d5c21c.jpg
Thousands of lives in Turkey and Syria have been lost because of powerful earthquakes, starting on Monday and continuing into Tuesday. In Turkey, at least 3,419 were killed and 20,534 injured; and in Syria at least 812 people have died and 1,431 have been injured.
The tragedy of
Turkey and Syria was met with broad international support. Leaders of African countries and regional bodies have expressed their condolences with the Middle Eastern nations and their governments.
The African Union, the East African Community (EAC) and the Intergovernmental Authority on Development (IGAD) were among the continental organizations that voiced their support for Turkey and Syria.
"Africa stands in unwavering support and sorrow with the government and people of #Turkiye and #Syria after the devastating earthquake that led to the deaths of more than a thousand innocent people and wreaking terrible infrastructural damage," Moussa Faki Mahamat, African Union Commission chairman, said via social media.
On behalf of the EAC, secretary-general Peter Mathuki expressed his commiserations with the countries' governments and people.
"The EAC SG @pmathuki commiserates and sends his deepest condolences to the Governments & people of Turkey and Syria after the devastating earthquake that hit both countries leading to the tragic loss of life & destruction of property," he wrote, adding "#EAC stands in solidarity with you."
Cyril Ramaphosa, President of South Africa
, voiced his deep sadness over the massive loss of human life and economic damage the Middle Eastern countries face.
"Our nation and Government are deeply saddened by the unthinkable loss of life in Türkiye and Syria, and by the vast damage to social and economic infrastructure with which the two governments and populations are now confronted," the leader said.
The President also declared that he appreciates the efforts of Gift of the Givers, a South African humanitarian group joining the international efforts to aid Turkey and Syria.
Nigeria, in its turn, vowed to provide any possible support for the suffering countries, presidential spokesman Femi Adesina said.
He declared that Nigerian President Muhammadu Buhari "wishes those injured a speedy recovery and assures that the prayers and thoughts of Nigerians are with the many affected by this severe disaster and its aftershocks."
The Egyptian President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi also extended his sincere and deepest condolences to the families of the victims and to the peoples of the suffering countries in general, stressing that his country is ready to provide help for Turkey and Syria.
Macky Sall, president of Senegal, wished "peace to the souls of the victims and speedy recovery to the injured", expressing condolences to Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan and Syrian President Bashar al-Assad.
Ethiopia's Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed joined the chorus to express his deep sorrow over the tragic events.
"Deeply saddened by the loss of life and the injuries caused by the earthquake in Southern #Turkiye and Syria. May the deceased rest in peace and affected communities find solace in this difficult period."
Somali President Hassan Sheikh Mohamud voiced his condolences to the people and President of Turkey.
"On behalf of the Somali People and Government, I offer my deepest condolences to the Turkish people, and President @RTErdogan, because of the earthquake that occurred in Kahramanmaraş and felt in many cities, and wish a speedy recovery to the injured," the leader wrote.
Gambian President Adama Barrow and Burundi's leader Evariste Ndayishimiye also expressed their sorrow over the death and destruction caused by the disaster, commiserating with Turkey and Syria.
Earlier it was reported that Russia
, the EU, and several other countries had offered
their help to Turkey and Syria after the earthquakes.
On Monday, Syria issued an appeal to UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres, asking to mobilize all available resources to support the war-torn country ravaged by the disaster.
On Tuesday, Algeria sent two groups of rescuers and equipment to provide support for Syria.