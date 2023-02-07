https://sputniknews.com/20230207/african-leaders-express-support-for-turkey-syria-after-devastating-earthquakes-1107033612.html

African Leaders Express Support For Turkey, Syria After Devastating Earthquakes

Leaders of African countries and regional bodies have expressed condolences with the peoples of Turkey and Syria and their governments.

The tragedy of Turkey and Syria was met with broad international support. Leaders of African countries and regional bodies have expressed their condolences with the Middle Eastern nations and their governments.The African Union, the East African Community (EAC) and the Intergovernmental Authority on Development (IGAD) were among the continental organizations that voiced their support for Turkey and Syria.On behalf of the EAC, secretary-general Peter Mathuki expressed his commiserations with the countries' governments and people.Cyril Ramaphosa, President of South Africa, voiced his deep sadness over the massive loss of human life and economic damage the Middle Eastern countries face.The President also declared that he appreciates the efforts of Gift of the Givers, a South African humanitarian group joining the international efforts to aid Turkey and Syria.Nigeria, in its turn, vowed to provide any possible support for the suffering countries, presidential spokesman Femi Adesina said.The Egyptian President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi also extended his sincere and deepest condolences to the families of the victims and to the peoples of the suffering countries in general, stressing that his country is ready to provide help for Turkey and Syria.Macky Sall, president of Senegal, wished "peace to the souls of the victims and speedy recovery to the injured", expressing condolences to Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan and Syrian President Bashar al-Assad.Ethiopia's Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed joined the chorus to express his deep sorrow over the tragic events.Somali President Hassan Sheikh Mohamud voiced his condolences to the people and President of Turkey.Gambian President Adama Barrow and Burundi's leader Evariste Ndayishimiye also expressed their sorrow over the death and destruction caused by the disaster, commiserating with Turkey and Syria.Earlier it was reported that Russia, the EU, and several other countries had offered their help to Turkey and Syria after the earthquakes.On Monday, Syria issued an appeal to UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres, asking to mobilize all available resources to support the war-torn country ravaged by the disaster.On Tuesday, Algeria sent two groups of rescuers and equipment to provide support for Syria.

