https://sputniknews.com/20230207/updates-fresh-53-magnitude-earthquake-hits-turkey-as-death-toll-rises-to-2921-1107029250.html
UPDATES: Fresh 5.3-Magnitude Earthquake Hits Turkey as Death Toll Rises to 2,921
UPDATES: Fresh 5.3-Magnitude Earthquake Hits Turkey as Death Toll Rises to 2,921
Early on Monday, a magnitude 7.7 earthquake struck southeastern Turkey and northern Syria. Another 7.6 magnitude earthquake occurred a few hours later.
Rescue workers and medical teams try to reach trapped residents in a collapsed building following an earthquake in Diyarbakir, southeastern Turkey, early Monday, Feb. 6, 2023. - Sputnik International

UPDATES: Fresh 5.3-Magnitude Earthquake Hits Turkey as Death Toll Rises to 2,921

04:40 GMT 07.02.2023
Being updated
Early on Monday, an earthquake of 7.7 magnitude on the Richter scale struck south-eastern Turkey and northern Syria. Another 7.6 magnitude earthquake occurred a few hours later.
The death toll from Monday's earthquake in Turkey has risen to 2,921, with 15,834 injured, a Turkish news agency reported on Tuesday, citing the Turkish disaster and emergency management authority (AFAD).
The European Union sent rescuers to Turkey, responding to its request to activate the EU Civil Protection Mechanism. Russia also sent teams to assist Turkey and instructed its troops to help the Syrian authorities as well. A number of other countries have also voiced their eagerness to provide assistance if necessary.
On Monday, Syria appealed to UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres to mobilize all resources available to help the war-stricken country deal with the deadly catastrophe.
Follow Sputnik's Live Feed to Find Out More!
05:16 GMT 07.02.2023
Death Toll in Turkish Diyarbakir Rises to 65, 665 People Injured: Health Officials
05:01 GMT 07.02.2023
Russian Rescuers Will Work Day and Night in Turkey: Emergencies Ministry
"We will be divided into several groups, capable of working around the clock. As soon as we arrive in the area where we will be working, we will immediately begin to clear the debris and search for injured people," said Martynov, advisor to the head of the Russian Ministry of Emergency Situations.
According to Martynov, Russian rescuers have brought all the equipment they need, including the latest: endoscopes, instruments to search for people at depths of up to 4.5 meters, and rescue equipment. Russian psychologists and medics will also work on the site.
04:41 GMT 07.02.2023
Plane From Iran Carrying 45 Tonnes of Aid Lands at Damascus Airport, Reports Say
An Iranian plane with 45 tonnes of aid for those affected by Monday's earthquake in Syria has landed at Damascus airport, Syrian state news agency reported.
04:25 GMT 07.02.2023
Magnitude 5.6 Earthquake Occurs in Central Turkey, Says EMSC
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - A magnitude 5.6 earthquake hit central Turkey, the European Mediterranean Seismological Center (EMSC) said.

The earthquake occurred at a depth of two kilometers, 5 kilometers from the Golbasi area.
