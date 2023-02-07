UPDATES: Fresh 5.3-Magnitude Earthquake Hits Turkey as Death Toll Rises to 2,921

The death toll from Monday's earthquake in Turkey has risen to 2,921, with 15,834 injured, a Turkish news agency reported on Tuesday, citing the Turkish disaster and emergency management authority (AFAD).
The European Union sent rescuers to Turkey, responding to its request to activate the EU Civil Protection Mechanism. Russia also sent teams to assist Turkey and instructed its troops to help the Syrian authorities as well. A number of other countries have also voiced their eagerness to provide assistance if necessary.
On Monday, Syria appealed to UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres to mobilize all resources available to help the war-stricken country deal with the deadly catastrophe.
